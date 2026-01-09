Christina Hendricks talks 'uncertainty' in very honest personal message about testing year

Christina Hendricks admitted she was happy to wave goodbye to 2025 in a very honest message posted on social media to mark the start of the new year.

The Mad Men star opened up about the challenges she faced and how her loved ones, including her husband, George Bianchini, supported her and were "the highlight".

She also noted all the positive aspects too, highlighting the success of her fashion line, which she launched in September 2025 with British brand Joanie Clothing.

© Instagram Christina Hendricks opened up about the good and the bad of her 2025

The post read in full: "Bye 2025! This year felt like a test in some ways. I don't know that I passed with flying colors. There was fear, anxiety, uncertainty, disappointments, and outright bizarre incidents that chipped away at my heart and confidence. But this year my husband, friends and family were the highlight. The shining stars of this year's production.

"They were supportive and tender and also in need of comfort and companionship and we nursed each other in the ways we each needed."

She added: "There were exciting new passions revealed to myself in design and creativity. If I told myself 10 years ago I’d design a fashion line and DJ with @maryoverthere in 2025 I'd be pretty damn thrilled. I've realized that if I am not acting, I will create. I am an artist at heart. With all of the changes in our industry, I am left uncertain by what that will mean for me. But I know this now, I will create. I will make art. And I will continue to love very hard."

© Jeff Schear Christina opened up about the testing times as well as the positives - including spending time with her loved ones

Alongside the post, Christina shared a throwback photo of herself on Mad Men, showing her character Joan Harris looking directly into the mirror, alongside a photo of her crying while opening the door of the office, dressed in a figure-hugging black dress.

The photo was captioned: "2025, I am so over you!" Christina and her husband George split their time between New York and LA, and had a busy start to 2025 with the renovation of their stunning NY property.

© WireImage The Mad Men star on the red carpet with her husband George Bianchini

The actress spoke to HELLO! in February about renovating the property, and how she was "inspired by being in Ireland and Scotland".

She said: "The colors and some of the things are what I've seen on my travels: there's some taxidermy in there. There's an earthy feel to it, I think – I painted everything green."

© Instagram Christina and George have been married since 2024

She also shared with us: "I've been having so much fun. We have a home in New York and we just started spending more time there, and I've been nesting and decorating, and I'm having so much fun!"

Christina and George have been married since April 2024, having got engaged the previous year. They tied the knot in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark, in New Orleans.