Maren Morris glows in bikini and gold body jewelry amid beach getaway with friends

The country superstar was glowing as she shared a sizzling bikini snap from her getaway to Instagram, which saw her in a brown and golden bikini with gold body jewelry draped cross her chest and stomach. She added a gold necklace to complete the look and wore her brunette locks in beachy waves down past her shoulders.
Sun and sand
"Tan almost everywhere, Jan almost everywhere," she wrote in the caption, alongside several more photos from her getaway with friends. In another snap, Maren stunned in a white linen minidress, and in a third, she took a selfie on a plane with a pink facemask on.
Fans took to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Okay bodyyy," while another added: "She's thriving." A third chimed in: "Such a hottie," while another said: "Yassssss beach babe alert."
Hours prior to her post, Maren shared another bikini snap, this time in a tiny, colorful swimsuit with gold body jewelry. "Rainy but perfect day," she wrote in the caption.
A close call
The 35-year-old's vacation comes just days after she performed at the NYE event with a sinus infection, and documented her struggles on Instagram ahead of the show.
"Sorry, jumpscare, but days leading up to my performance, I had the worst sinus infection of my life, and it swelled up my face and then proceeded to evolve into some insane skin reaction," she wrote, alongside a photo of her heavily swollen face.
"So, I'm relieved I was able to sing last night. Thank you, antibiotics, Afrin & Aquaphor. Oh, and concealer."
Maren's health journey
Maren has been refreshingly open about her health issues in the past and shared with Women's Health that she struggled with her mental and physical health after a tumultuous breakup.
"I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight," she explained.
"I didn't look at my body like it was healthy – when you're going through emotional turmoil, it's hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health."
The mom of one shared that she was able to "put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour – things that brought me happiness."
Back in action
While on tour, she enjoys meals of eggs whites and spinach, salad with protein and chicken with a glass of wine for dinner.
"When I'm on [the stage], I make it count," she told the publication. "I know I'll feel awful if I don't eat right after burning all those calories in the show."
Maren enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Erin Oprea to get her into shape, and together the pair do exercises like tennis, squats and strength training.