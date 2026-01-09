Kendall Jenner makes bold statement over speculation surrounding her sexuality

For years, Kendall Jenner's sexuality has been the subject of online speculation, and the model has now broken her silence, revealing that the comments have often been "very mean".

"You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it," she told Owen Thiele on his podcast In Your Dreams. "It's not with a welcoming arm of, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the [expletive] are you doing?'"

© Variety via Getty Images Kendall Jenner has broken her silence over sexuality rumors

Kendall went on to share that she does not identify as gay, adding: "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."

© GC Images Kendall previously dated Devin Booker

The 30-year-old went on to criticize the online comments that suggest she would stay in the closet for the family business, calling the idea [expletive] up" and sharing that she does not understand that narrative, before concluding that "as of today, I am not [gay] and don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life".

Kendall has publicly dated several high-profile personalities, although she has never appeared with them on her family's reality shows.

© CBS via Getty Images Harry wrote several songs on his albums about Kendall whom he dated for several years on-and-off

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships. I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she once said of the decision.

Between 2013 and 2017, Kendall dated Harry Styles, and although the couple remained very tight-lipped regarding the nature of their relationship, Kendall's sister Khloe was far more open regarding their romance.

"They were hanging out together. Do I think they're dating? Yes… But I mean, they were in St. Barths together hanging out, so to me that's dating. I would call that dating," said Khloe.

© Getty Images for Gucci Bad Bunny and Kendall are seen in 2023

Kendall then dated NBA star Devin Booker for over two years, and the pair shared their romance regularly via social media, making it Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021.

They split in 2022, and in 2023 and 2024 she was linked to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.