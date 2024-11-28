Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Wicked star Cynthia Erivo's ultra-famous partner Lena Waithe — inside their low-key relationship
Subscribe
Meet Wicked star Cynthia Erivo's ultra-famous partner Lena Waithe — inside their low-key relationship
Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo attend FIJI Water at The 3rd Annual Gold House GOLD GALA at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Michael Kovac

Meet Wicked star Cynthia Erivo's ultra-famous partner Lena Waithe — inside their low-key relationship

The Wicked star has been connected to the Master of None star since 2022

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cynthia Erivo has taken the world by a storm as she takes the role of Elphaba from the stage to the silver screens. The British actress and singer has been nonstop working on the press tour to promote Wicked, alongside co-star Ariana Grande, which has attracted swathes of attention. 

Araina Grande and Cynthia Erivo © David Becker
Cynthia Erivo has been working hard alongside Ariana Grande to promote Wicked

As she receives praise for her singing and acting prowess, there's likely no one more proud of her than her partner Lena Waithe, who was spotted attending the Los Angeles Premiere of Wicked.

Lena Waithe at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Gilbert Flores
Lena Waithe at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Lena paid homage to the songstress by wearing Emerald City green as she attended the red carpet event. Furthermore, the duo looked inseparable at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWicked – official trailer

But who is the Wicked star's partner? Here's all you need to know about Lena Waithe.

Lena's successful career

Lena Waithe won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017© Variety
Lena Waithe won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017

If Lena looks familiar to you, it's because she is incredibly famous within her own right as an actress, producer, and screenwriter. She's best known for her work in the likes of Master of None, Westworld and Dear White People. 

In 2017, she became the first African-American woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series thanks to her "Thanksgiving" episode on Master of None, loosely based on her personal experience of coming out to her mother.

She also wrote and produced Queen & Slim which won a BET Award for Best Movie.

How the couple met

View post on Instagram
 

Cynthia and Lena first met in 2018 at the Met Gala, clearly leaving an impression on each other as the former posted their meeting on Instagram. Sharing a selfie together, Cynthia wrote: "I finally found my sis. Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life! Stuck like glue !!! SHINE QUEEN SHINE!!"

Cynthia and Lena met at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala. Here, they stand alongside Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright© Kevin Mazur/MG18
Cynthia and Lena met at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala. Here, they stand alongside Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright

Meanwhile, Lena would tell Variety in 2020 of their meeting: "I had seen her in The Color Purple twice, I remember seeing her on TV when Oprah talked about doing it and her being on the screen, I remember [thinking], 'Who is this tiny person with a British accent?' We've just been vibing ever since."

When did they get together

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on July 28, 2024© Arturo Holmes
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on July 28, 2024

Although they've never formally announced their relationship, fans speculated about the duo for a long time. The first time either of them gave any real hint of their relationship was when Cynthia posted to Instagram on Lena's birthday in 2022.

View post on Instagram
 

The Wicked star wrote: "Today is when we celebrate a woman whose heart is bigger than the body that houses it. Happy birthday @lenawaithe I ……. You know the rest!"

Lena's ex-wife

Lena with ex-wife Alana Mayo© Variety
Lena with ex-wife Alana Mayo

Before Cynthia, Lena was married to Alana Mayo, a content executive at Orion Pictures. They married in 2019 in San Francisco, although they separated after two months together. In November 2020, Alana filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2021.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More