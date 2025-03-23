Emily In Paris star Ashley Park enjoys date night with co-star boyfriend at powerful LGBTQ+ dinner

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park enjoyed a date night with co-star boyfriend Paul Forman and friends as the Human Rights Campaign's Los Angeles dinner on Saturday March 22.
It was a joyous but emotional celebration in Los Angeles as the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization honored Janelle Monáe, Emmy-nominated Hacks star Hannah Einbinder and Tony-nominated actress Ashley Park.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman
Paul walked the red carpet with Ashley, showing her support on a night that saw her honored with the Impact Award.
Ashley Park and Sherry Cola
Ashley was introduced by her Joyride co-star and close friend Sherry Cola.
Ashley used her newfound love for the reality show Survivor as a metaphor for what allyship really means.
"It's a bunch of strangers from all walks of life and identities who are stripped down to their most raw human selves, and in the game of Survivor, a true ally is the most valuable thing," said Ashley.
"Oftentimes people find allies in someone they initially thought they have nothing in common with. And so allyship is a powerful word, it's more than just a label, it's an action."
Jasmine Crockett
The Los Angeles dinner brought together members, advocates and allies across Southern California to raise crucial funding for LGBTQ+ equality, and saw the outspoken Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett bring the crowd to their feet with a riotous and defiant speech.
"I stand here on purpose, on the purpose God has written on my life," said Jasmine, a Texas congresswoman from the 30th District.
"But we all have a purpose, it is not about one individual, it never has been and never will be. The person you have been waiting for is sitting right here, it is us, no one is coming to save us but us."
Hannah Einbender
Hacks stars Hannah was left in tears as she struggled to get through her powerful speech in which she called for climate change action and criticised the Israeli government for the deaths of 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
As she composed herself, she continued; "As a queer person, a Jewish woman, and as an American I am horrified."
"I also mourn deeply for the 1,200 Israelis killed by Hamas on October 7 and the ongoing suffering of the Israeli hostages. I know my call for a liberated Palestine comes from a desire for mutual safety for all people living in the region."
Brian Michael Smith
"I was the first black trans actor on a network TV show," said Brian.
"I had the honor of playing Paul Strickland on 9-1-1: Lone Star for five seasons. Paul was a black trans man who finds his team and purpose and courage because of his community, and just like Paul we need each other now more than ever. We are living in a time of unprecedented attacks on our rights and our ability to define ourselves and control our bodies, and it is easy to feel overwhelmed."
Janelle Monae
Janelle shared a story of how she was bullied as a child and how she learned to stand up for the bully, the Goliath to her David, but that she later found herself staying quiet when another child was being bullied.
"How could I have made someone feel so small and unloved?" she asked.
"And sure I was scared they would bully us both but I had to learn my bravery should not be reserved to protect just me, but also used to protect others."