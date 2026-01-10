Nicole Scherzinger, 47, looks incredible in yellow string bikini on Maldives holiday

Nicole Scherzinger is proof that discipline, joy and a little tropical sunshine go a very long way. The singer, 47, shared a dreamy beach video from her luxury Maldives escape with fiancé Thom Evans, looking sensational in a skimpy yellow-and-pink string bikini.

© Instagram Nicole looked glowing on holiday

In the clip, Nicole is seen dashing from their overwater villa, shedding a sheer floral cover-up and diving straight into the turquoise sea.

Soundtracked by Icona Pop's 'I Love It', the video captured Nicole at her most playful, showcasing her gym-honed physique as she splashed through the shallows and soaked up the island bliss. "Oh I care. I always care," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Nicole is holidaying in the Maldives

The post comes just days after Nicole and Thom shared another loved-up moment on Instagram, poking fun at the constant questions about when they'll finally tie the knot. "Asking the universe for patience… and sunscreen," Nicole joked, reminding fans that the couple is very much on their own timeline.

© Instagram Nicole with fiancé Thom Evans

Last year, Nicole confirmed she plans to marry Thom once her demanding Broadway run in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard wraps up in 2025. Speaking on US radio, she explained that her schedule – and her voice – dictate everything. "We're engaged to be married when I'm not working," she said. "Thank God he is so patient. My voice is my everything, so I live like a bit of a hermit – lots of water, lots of sleep."

Thom proposed during a romantic getaway to Portugal in July 2023, with Nicole later sharing the unforgettable moment on Instagram alongside the simple caption: "I said yes." The snaps showed Thom down on one knee and Nicole visibly stunned, dressed in a blue-and-white paisley dress as they embraced after her answer.

© Instagram Nicole sported a range of bikinis on holiday

The couple first met in 2019 when Nicole was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, and friends say Thom knew almost immediately that she was "the one." He's since said their connection was instant. "Within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome," he shared. "And it's been awesome ever since."

The former Pussycat Dolls made her Broadway debut in Jamie Lloyd's reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in 2024. For Nicole, performing as lead character Norma Desmond – a role she's been "waiting for [her] whole life" – was a transformative process whereby she's been able to "heal a lot of old wounds".

© Instagram Nicole enjoying the crystal clear waters

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Nicole said: "It's just helped me to heal a lot of old wounds. A lot of old insecurities, a lot of fears that I've had.

"I think that it's helped me to let go of a lot of things that weren't serving me. The role is very raw and very real. There's no vanity in it whatsoever. It's just really opened me up a lot… It's just been such a healing, transformational time for me."

After high-profile past relationships, both Nicole and Thom appear to have found something lasting – and judging by this Maldives moment, they're enjoying every sun-soaked second of it.