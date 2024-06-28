Nicole Scherzinger reveals why she is delaying having a baby with fiancé Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her deep desire to start a family. However, the Pussycat Dolls lead singer has made it clear that her career is taking precedence for the time being.

In a new interview with The Times, the star – who turns 46 on Saturday – confessed she wants to become a mother as the "clock is ticking".

© Karwai Tang Nicole Scherzinger with her fiance Thom Evans

"Oh my gosh, I would love to," she shared. "I've never shied away from that. I can't wait. It's like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I'm going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

Asked whether she's had any pressure from her mother, Nicole replied: "No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God's timing."

Nicole got engaged to rugby player Thom Evans in June 2023 after a three-year romance. However, the couple are yet to set a date for their wedding.

Speaking about her relationship with Thom, 39, the singer added: "It's nice, because he likes a system – he's extremely organised and he's extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way.

"I don't know if all rugby players are like this but he's the cleanest. He's OCD like me and I just love it. It's great." But cleanliness isn't the only thing they have in common. "He's kind of reprogramming my mind and helping me try to sleep more. I'm loving sleep now," she noted.

© Getty The couple got engaged last summer

In April, during a chat with Men's Health UK, Thom also revealed their desire to have a baby. "Well, I'm looking to get married soon," he said. "I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for."

Opening up about Nicole's support over the years, Thom said: "My fiancée, I kid you not…randomly the other day she said she'd noticed a difference in me.

"I explained everything about Lingo and she said that she wasn't so into the science, but that she had definitely noticed that my energy and lust for life have been more consistent."