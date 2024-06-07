Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans spark comments with racy poolside video - with a difference

No one rocks revealing and racy swimwear quite like Nicole Scherzinger - and her latest Instagram video is no exception.

The 45-year-old former Pussycat Doll shared a new clip this week in which she showcases her incredible figure in a teeny black halterneck costume. Starring alongside her is fiancé Thom Evans - but not in the way fans might expect.

Nicole can be seen writhing in front of a swimming pool, emphasising her curves as she soaks up the sunshine. And in the background is former Scottish rugby player Thom. But rather than relaxing alongside his wife-to-be, the 39-year-old can be seen wearing a large straw hat and lugging a sun-lounger along the concrete poolside, pausing momentarily to look at Nicole.

"Taking pics by the pool while @te11 handles the heavy stuff," the singer captioned her post.

Followers had plenty to say about the video. "Nicole, that body should be illegal!" one wrote along with a love heart and flame emoji. "That bathing suit girl!! Hell yesssss," a second echoed, while a third added: "This is so fun and naughty and seductively ridiculous."

It's an exciting time for Thom and Nicole. In a recent interview with Men's Health UK, 39-year-old Thom made a rare comment about their upcoming wedding and their future baby plans.

"Well, I'm looking to get married soon," he told the publication. "I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for."

© Instagram Nicole and Thom are preparing to tie the knot following his beach proposal

Nicole, meanwhile, previously said that the wedding will take place in her native Hawaii, while a reception will be held "somewhere in Europe". She also divulged to The Times that the ceremony itself will be conducted by her grandfather.

Asked where she and Thom will settle down after the wedding, the star confirmed they will base themselves in the UK

"I'm an adopted Brit," she added. "My friends in America know me as a Londoner, and I'm proud to be. I'm with this country, I'm proud of it. But we travel a lot, and I like that."

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 having originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

And they have been going strong ever since, frequently vacationing together and effectively managing busy schedules that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe.