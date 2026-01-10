Lizzo debuts dramatic new look for 2026

Lizzo is starting 2026 with a bold hair change – and she made sure fans got a front-row seat to the transformation. After first debuting the chop in a TikTok video, the "About Damn Time" singer followed up by sharing a series of Instagram Stories that documented the before, during and after of the cut in more detail.

The clips showed Lizzo saying goodbye to her darker locs, capturing the moment the scissors came out, and finally revealing a shorter, honey-blonde curly style – all with a very cute puppy tucked close by.

© Instagram Lizzo has a fresh new look for 2026

In the original TikTok, posted on Friday, January 9, the 37-year-old wrote, "2026 is the year of cutting it off, ladies." The video opens with Lizzo bare-faced and casually running her fingers through her locs before jumping to the finished look: teal eyeshadow, oversized hoop earrings and her pup nestled under her chin.

© Instagram Lizzo revealed how much she'd had cut off

While fans were quick to praise the fresh style, the comments section zeroed in on one unexpected detail – the locs themselves. "Wait she had locs??" one person asked, with others piling on: "Girl since when you had locs omg" and "No one knew she had locs."

The confusion kept snowballing, as if fans were realising they'd missed an entire hair era in real time. In reality, Lizzo has worn locs for years. Back in August 2020, Allure spotlighted her "partial locs" when she styled them into half-up space buns in an Instagram post. Since then, however, she's rotated through wigs, bold colours and dramatic cuts – from platinum blonde to rich reds and shorter styles – which likely explains the collective double take.

© Instagram Lizzo shared her haircut in progress

Meanwhile, the puppy cameo sparked its own wave of reactions. "I thought the puppy was a bundle," one fan joked, while another said "You and puppy matching is sending me!" and "Did you show the pup as your inspo pic? Because they nailed it!"

The dog appears to be a new addition to Lizzo's life. She first teased the pup just after Christmas 2025, sharing an Instagram post captioned, "Look what Santa dropped off should I keep her?"

© Instagram Lizzo wearing a bikini from her own collection

The moment landed as a lighthearted surprise for fans – especially given Lizzo's long history as a devoted dog mom. She previously shared her life with Pooka, who was by her side from 2005 until Christmas Eve 2023. At the time, the Grammy winner posted a sweet tribute, writing: "We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 – 12•24•2023."

New year, new hair – and a new furry co-star along for the ride.