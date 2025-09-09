Lizzo addresses Ozempic use and weight loss in risqué new video — watch

Lizzo isn't afraid to address her weight loss and use of weight loss drugs — even in song. This week, the "Good As Hell" singer took to Instagram and shared a video of her wearing black bunny ears and a hot pink lace-trimmed leopard print lingerie dress, rapping her new song "IDGAS." She specifically rapped the lyrics that read: "What you gonna say? I throw ass on the 'net for attention. What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?"

"TOP 10 IN THE GAME AND I'M NOT 10," she wrote in her caption, along with: "'MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING' OUT NOW," referring to her new mixtape album. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "I can't get enough!! The pen, the confidence, and most importantly the standing on business," as others followed suit with: "I'm loving this era," and: "I have watched this like 100 times. Sheesh," as well as: "I love this Lizzo era so much!"

© Instagram Lizzo has been showing off her weight loss progress on Instagram

Lizzo, 37, has been on her weight loss journey for about two years now, during which she has tried both GLP-1 drugs, as well as stopping her vegan diet. Speaking on Trisha Paytas' podcast Just Trish in June, she said: "I've tried everything," adding: "It's just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food … It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it's the same."

"What did it for me was — actually it was not being vegan," she went on, explaining: "Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I was eating a lot of bread. I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day."