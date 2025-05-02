Gabrielle Union looks ageless in sizzling leather cowboy outfit as she supports huge star

Gabrielle Union has found the fountain of youth, if her latest TikTok video is anything to go by.

The 52-year-old looked incredible in the clip, which saw her dressed in an all-leather outfit ahead of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour. The show kicked off at SoFi Stadium on April 28.

Cowgirl chic

© Getty Images for H&M Gabrielle looked incredible in the all-leather getup

Gabrielle arrived in a leather mini skirt, a leather cropped tank top with fringe detailing, a black cowboy hat, black cowboy boots and a black bandana to complete the look.

Beyoncé's hit song "Bodyguard" played over the clip, with the words "women in their 50s" displayed on screen.

Her fans took to the comment section to shower the mother of one with praise over her youthful look, with one writing, "How are you getting better with age? What's your secret?" while another added, "50? Ma'am you look 26! Respectfully."

© Getty Images for H&M The actress was accompanied by her stepdaughter Zaya

Gabrielle attended the show with her stepdaughter, Zaya, whom she has vocally supported amid her coming out journey.

The pair grew extremely close after the Bring It On actress met and married Zaya's father, former NBA star Dwyane Wade. The budding model shared how much she learned from Gabrielle over the years, especially the idea that "beauty is in yourself."

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to," Zaya told DAZED. "She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything. They don't matter anymore; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

© Michael Kovac Gabrielle is a fierce advocate for Zaya

The 17-year-old looked incredible in a white tank top paired with a cream mini skirt with braided stitching down the sides. She added a denim jacket and black cowboy boots to complete the Western look.

Her stepmother is a fierce advocate for her safety, and hit back at online haters in an interview with Variety in 2020.

"For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family...I'm not standing on my own," she said. "The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong."

Beyoncé's triumphant return

© Getty The star took to the stage for her Cowboy Carter tour

Also in attendance at Beyoncé's smash-hit show were celebrities like Lizzo, Vanessa Bryant, Oprah, and her best friend Gayle King.

Beyoncé made a splash in her first show of the tour when she brought out her youngest daughter, Rumi, for a sweet appearance during the song "Protector", a tune which features the seven-year-old's vocals at the beginning.

The budding performer wore a custom gold Oscar de la Renta dress with ankle boots for the occasion and waved to the crowd with a huge smile on her face.

© Getty Blue Ivy and Rumi performed on stage with their mother

Her older sister Blue Ivy was a large part of the Grammy-winner's show, and appeared as a dancer for "America Has a Problem", "Texas Hold 'Em" and Beyoncé's 2006 classic "Deja Vu", as well as "Protector".

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy and Rumi's brother, Sir, prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and is more interested in numbers, according to Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

She explained to E! News that he is "not into fashion as much" as his sisters, but is "very, very smart". Rumi, on the other hand, is an "amazing artist, painter and creator," said Tina.

