Kate Hudson dazzles in plunging gown for special night with fiancé: 'Did I mention I'm really happy?'
Kate Hudson at Netflix's "Running Point" Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Kate Hudson dazzles in strappy gown for special night with fiancé: 'Did I mention I'm really happy?'

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress celebrated the premiere of Netflix's Running Point

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson couldn't be happier — or look any better!

Over the weekend, the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress celebrated the premiere of her latest project, Running Point, a star-studded new series on Netflix created by Mindy Kaling.

The Oscar nominee celebrated the premiere alongside her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and the series' star-studded cast, and later shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits of the night out.

Kate Hudson reveals fiancé Danny Fujikawa stayed behind to fight L.A. wildfires

Following the Los Angeles premiere — the show will be out on Netflix February 27 — Kate took to Instagram and shared a series of videos and photos, starting off with a pic of her stunning outfit.

For the special night, Kate dazzled in Roberto Cavalli couture, wearing a sparkling, champagne-hued gown with a strappy, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. 

She had her signature blonde hair styled into a sleek middle part, and capped things off by wearing a statement diamond necklace.

She later also shared a video montage documenting the night out, which started off with a clip of her getting dressed and telling her crew: "I just wanted you to know that everybody makes me feel really good and happy and I'm so happy."

"Did I mention I'm really happy?" she wrote in her caption, and in another post, also wrote: "It's tricky being the first woman to run a pro basketball team and so we made a comedy about it," referencing the show's plot.

Kate Hudson attends the premiere of Netflix's "Running Point" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage
Kate looked sensational in Roberto Cavalli

She added: "Can't wipe the smile off my face!!! What a night, what a cast & crew, what an amazingly fun project to work on."

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend the premiere of Netflix's "Running Point" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
She had a sweet, loved-up moment with her fiancé

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You always have the most amazing dresses," as others followed suit with: "No one does a red carpet look like you!! Absolutely stunning," and: "I have always loved you in gold-ish dresses. Absolutely stunning!" as well as: "Gorgeous as always!"

Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson attend Netflix's "Running Point" LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Running Point was cerated by Mindy Kaling

In Running Point, Kate stars as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who has to prove herself as a businesswoman when she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team.

The show also stars Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, Jay Ellis and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks, among others.

