Kelly Clarkson shares rare update on kids after their dad Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is sharing a tender glimpse into life at home, five months after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

During a recent Q&A posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's official YouTube channel, the 43-year-old singer and talk-show host responded to a fan who asked what she does every day that brings her joy. Her answer centred on her two children with Blackstock — daughter River and son Remington, known as Remy.

© Variety via Getty Images Kelly with Remington and River

"Snuggle," Kelly said simply. "My kids, they're 9 and 11. They're kind of in that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles."

Kelly went on to explain that following a difficult period for the family, she's been especially open to sharing bedtime with her children.

"There's been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit," she shared.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson on the season seven premiere of the Kelly Clarkson Show

Joking about the nightly setup, Kelly added: "It's my two dogs, my two kids and me. It's a lot." Still, she described the experience as deeply meaningful. "It's been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favourite time of day."

Brandon's family confirmed his death in August 2025 at the age of 48, following a three-year battle with melanoma. In a statement released at the time, a family representative said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and requested privacy during what they described as an incredibly difficult period.

© Getty Kelly during her Las Vegas residency "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions"

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer returned to her talk show for its season seven premiere just over a month later, and though she again did not discuss her personal life of Brandon's passing, she said in her introduction: "It's so great to see all of y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," before explaining why she chose The Weeknd's 2020 hit 'Blinding Lights' as her first Kellyoke of the season. "I love that song, it makes me feel good. It's a perfect song to kick us off because light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning."

© Michael Buckner Brandon sadly passed away in 2025

Brandon, who worked as a talent manager and was the former stepson of Reba McEntire, shared River and Remy with Kelly. He also had two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage, and became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah welcomed her son, Lake.

Kelly has largely kept her children out of the spotlight in recent months, but her comments offered a rare and heartfelt insight into how the family has been navigating grief together – leaning into comfort, closeness and small moments of connection.