Kelly Clarkson's rarely-seen kids make surprise appearance on her show — and daughter debuts twinning haircut

Kelly Clarkson's kids are ready for their time in the spotlight!

This week, the "Since U Been Gone" singer surprised her fans as she featured none other than her kids as guests of her eponymous talk show.

The daytime TV darling has typically kept River Rose, ten, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, out of the spotlight, though this was certainly a worthwhile exception.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her plans for 2025

On the Wednesday, January 8 installment of the show, River and Remy made an appearance with their famous mom, plus, following in her footsteps, Remy even took to the stage with a performance.

Ahead of the extra special show, a photo of Kelly with her kids was shared to the programs' official Instagram account, and they couldn't look more like their mom.

River appeared wearing a printed, collared button-down shirt and even had bangs cut just like her mom's, while her little brother wore a fun, printed green double-breasted jacket by Gucci.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So cute. River Rose is all Kelly," as others followed suit with: "They both look like Kelly, beautiful kids just like their mama," and: "How sweet. They both look like their mama for sure," as well as: "Beautiful family, your daughter is your mini me."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in little black dress in new video detailing plans big family shake-up

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly with her daughter in 2022

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares insight into strained relationship with ex Brandon Blackstock in telling video

Kelly and her kids have found a new home in New York City, where they moved in 2023 after Kelly finally finalized her lengthy divorce from Brandon.

© Neilson Barnard With her son in February of last year

It has been a transformative year and a half for the doting mom, and last year, she opened up to People about how the move served as a fresh start, and a motivator for her recent health journey.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson looks gorgeous in $2.5k mini dress

© NBC She moved to New York City in 2023

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, noting that aside from hosting her show from Rockefeller Plaza, her days are filled with walks around the city with her kids and visits to the dog park.

MORE: Watch Kelly Clarkson accidentally swear over a gift on the air

© Instagram Her show kicked off in 2019

As for her diet, she shared: "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," before joking: "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

She had also previously opened up about what really pushed her to commit to her health and fitness journey, revealing it was a warning from her doctor. During an episode of her show in January 2024, in conversation with actor Kevin James, she shared: "I was told I was pre-diabetic," and confessed: "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."