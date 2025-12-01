Kelly Clarkson's new family photo has fans all saying the same thing

TV host Kelly Clarkson delighted fans this week by sharing a rare family photo from a joyful day out in New York City on Sunday November 30, capturing a wholesome moment on the iconic Rockefeller Center ice rink. The star, who tends to keep her children largely out of the public eye, treated followers to a glimpse of her family life during the Thanksgiving period – and fans couldn't help noticing the same thing.

Kelly and her children enjoyed a fun family day out

The picture, posted to Instagram with the caption "Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family ", shows the host beaming alongside her two children, River and Remy, as well as a close friend. Bundled up in colourful winter coats, hats and gloves, the family looked happy and at ease on the rink, with the famous Rockefeller Plaza flags waving behind them and the bustle of Midtown Manhattan adding a festive backdrop.

© Getty Kelly on the season seven premiere of her show

But while the sweet family outing got plenty of love, fans quickly honed in on one detail – how strikingly similar River looks to her famous mum. The comments section was immediately filled with messages echoing one sentiment: "Your daughter looks just like you ", "Your daughter is your mini-me! " and "River is totally your mini-me! " were just some of the comments pointing out the similarities between the pair. This joyful display of family unity comes at the end of a very difficult year for the singer and her children.

© Variety via Getty Images Kelly and children Remington Alexander Blackstock and River Rose Blackstock

In August 2025, the star's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away unexpectedly at age 48. Although the two had split a few years prior to his passing, they had continued to co-parent their children River and Remy, and news of his death was deeply felt among those who follow the host's life and work. At the time, Kelly shared a brief but emotional message thanking fans for their kindness and emphasising her focus on her children's wellbeing.

© Getty Images Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer returned to her talk show for its season seven premiere just over a month later, and though she again did not discuss her personal life of Brandon's passing, she said in her introduction: "It's so great to see all of y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," before explaining why she chose The Weeknd's 2020 hit 'Blinding Lights' as her first Kellyoke of the season. "I love that song, it makes me feel good. It's a perfect song to kick us off because light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning."