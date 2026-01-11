Kathy Bates showcases 100lb weight loss transformation in glamorous outing

Kathy Bates looked radiant and full of confidence as she stepped out for AARP The Magazine’s 24th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards, held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on January 10.

The Oscar-winning actress showcased her dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation in an elegant all-white ensemble that perfectly balanced classic glamour with modern polish.

The 77-year-old opted for a tailored ivory blazer featuring a wrap-style front and subtle waist detailing, which highlighted her streamlined silhouette beautifully. The jacket was paired with a flowing, pleated skirt that added softness and movement to the refined look.

© Getty Images for AARP Kathy Bates looks incredible on the red carpet

Her styling was equally timeless. Kathy wore her signature silver hair swept back in smooth, voluminous waves, framing her face and accentuating her glowing complexion.

A slick of rosy-pink lipstick and softly defined eyes enhanced her youthful appearance, while delicate diamond earrings and a matching necklace added a touch of sparkle without overpowering the look.

© Getty Images At 77, Kathy looks so youthful

Completing the outfit, Kathy carried a shimmering silver clutch, lending a hint of red-carpet drama to the otherwise monochromatic palette.

Long admired for her powerhouse performances, Kathy also drew attention for her dramatic weight loss transformation, having shed roughly 100 pounds over several years. Her health journey began around 2017, when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes – a turning point she has spoken about candidly.

© Getty Kathy Bates poses with her Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Misery, 1990

"[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through," she previously told People. "He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."

Rather than chasing quick fixes, Kathy said she focused on gradual, sustainable lifestyle changes, including adjustments to her diet and increasing daily movement.

© NBC Kathy Bates back in 2012

She has also been open about using a GLP-1 medication as part of her broader wellness approach. Addressing speculation around her transformation, she told Variety that the medication helped her lose the final 15 to 20 pounds – but only after years of consistent effort.

"It took me years to do this," she explained. "When Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last bit and keep it off."

More importantly, the Oscar winner says the changes have given her a new lease on life. "Now that I've been able to get really healthy, I can move, I can breathe, I can have fun," she said – a sentiment reflected in her relaxed, joyful presence on the red carpet carpet.