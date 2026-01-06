Amy Schumer officially files for divorce from husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer has officially filed for divorce from her husband of almost eight years, Chris Fischer, after announcing their separation on December 12 via social media. According to New York County records, the comedienne filed the divorce papers on Tuesday, January 6.

The pair shared the news of their separation in December, after Amy was seen without her wedding ring and deleted all of her Instagram pictures.

© Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Ima Amy filed for divorce from Chris on Tuesday

She also shared a cryptic comment about her marriage with fans on social media in early December, writing that "whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

Amy was referring to her husband's Autism diagnosis, as well as her weight loss transformation that she underwent in 2024 and 2025. The mother of one announced her separation from Chris in a social media post laden with her typical comic flair.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after seven years," she wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket and not because he's a hot Janlmes Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Net They tied the knot in February 2018

Amy has been open about her weight loss journey in the past, which was spurred on by a diagnosis of Cushing syndrome in 2024. The condition occurs when the body is exposed to high levels of cortisol for a long period of time, leading to symptoms like weight gain, high blood pressure and fatigue.

The Trainwreck star shared with fans in December that her weight loss journey was life-saving. "I don't get Botox or filler. I didn't lose 30lbs, I lost 50," she clarified in an Instagram post. "Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared."

© Instagram Amy has lost 50 lbs throughout her weight loss journey

"Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years, and I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone that [I] let down."

GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic work to suppress the appetite, and are typically used to treat diabetes. Amy had an adverse reaction to Ozempic, as she recalled on The Howard Stern Show.

© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im She previously suffered from Cushing syndrome

"I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden. I was like, vomiting – and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. So, God bless them."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow," she added. "So what's the point?" Amy also didn't react well to Wegovy, but she began to see results after taking Mounjaro, which she called a "really good experience".