Gigi Hadid showcases bold new look amid dramatic hair transformation

Gigi Hadid debuted a jaw-dropping new hair transformation on Thursday, after years of sporting her honey-blonde locks. The supermodel's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, showcased Gigi's new look on Instagram on Thursday with a series of snaps of her backstage at a photoshoot.

Gigi sported a chin-length bob dyed black, which brought out her light-colored eyes and sculpted cheekbones. In the caption, Dimitris named the look a "matte black mini bob," as fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible transformation.

Victoria's Secret model Martha Hunt posted a series of fire emojis, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented: "Gorge," in all caps. "This color is everything!" shared a devoted fan, while another chimed in: "Brunette looks good on Gigi!"

Dimitris shared with InStyle how the dramatic look was achieved and explained that the shade was designed with no red undertones. "We wanted to do something different, something Gigi has never done," he said. "Matte black is the new black of 2026. It's the cool, modern Gen Z black."

"The mini bob is cool, it's sexy, it's modern. You can play [with it] behind the ear, you can leave some face-framing pieces. It's very new and effortless," he added.

While the 30-year-old is loyal to her honey-blonde hair color, Gigi occasionally steps it up with a bold new look, like her cherry red hair at the 2021 Met Gala.

She also debuted a silver-blonde tone at Le Grand Diner du Louvre during Paris Fashion Week in March, which Dimitris dubbed "silver tequila".

The mother of one is a stickler for haircare, and shared her favorite trick for soft and luscious locks. "I'm not allowed to do anything with my hair. My goal is to keep it healthy," she told W Magazine. "When I have time off, I do coconut oil in my hair, and I just put it in a bun and don't wash it."

"You can shower, obviously. But just keep your hair in a bun for like three days, keep the coconut oil in, and just keep it up, and then at the end when you wash it all out," Gigi continued. "When you wash it, do shampoo first, then rinse, then shampoo again, because if you do water first, then the shampoo doesn't go in and your hair is still oily."

Since welcoming her daughter Khai in 2020 with her ex-partner, Zayn Malik, Gigi's hair, skin and beauty routines have become streamlined to save as much time as possible. "I've really simplified my routine to just the necessities of the necessities," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Obviously, when I'm working, I do more. But when I'm home, I'm on mom duty full-time."

"I wake up in the morning, wash my face, moisturize, put on deodorant, and love to add a fragrance," she continued. "But if I don't have time, I'm not going to wear makeup."

"My hair is always in a bun, so it doesn't get pulled out. Obviously, I still have moments where I get a little bit dressed up. Or I try to make me-time during the week, which is just a facial or take a really long shower just to relax."