How celebrities admitting to weight loss with GLP-1 drugs and more affects their fans

Lately, it seems as though most celebrities who have undergone a dramatic weight loss journey, have openly admitted to having used GLP-1 drugs. GLP-1 drugs are ingestible medications that require the use of a needle and syringe. Previously, the shot was only taken by people who suffered from type 2 diabetes. The injection works by triggering your pancreas to release insulin, blocking glucagon secretion, slowing stomach emptying, and increasing the feeling of satiety, per Cleveland Clinic.

Public figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Serena Williams, Rebel Wilson and Whoopie Goldberg have all acknowledged that they've used the weight loss medication to help aid them on their health journey. In fact, talking about GLP-1 drugs has become less taboo due to celebrities transparently using them, but what kind of effect does that have on their huge audiences?

HELLO! reached out to Dr. Camilla Easter, the CEO of Oxford Medical Products, which created the weight loss pill Sirona, told HELLO!: "There's no denying that celebrities wield enormous influence over what people buy. From fashion to fitness, brands across industries have tapped into this power, with the lucrative social media endorsements becoming the norm in recent years. Weight loss medications are no exception."

She believes that having public figures openly discuss using GLP-1 helps raise public awareness about the helpful resource. The doctor explained: "When public figures share their experiences, it can help spark important conversations, reduce stigma, and even encourage people struggling with obesity to seek effective treatment. Used responsibly, this kind of visibility can be a force for good."

Although that can spark conversations, which can be a positive thing, Camilla emphasized that it's vital that anyone interested in possibly giving GLP-1s a go needs to do their research alongside their doctor. She added: "It is important, however, that people are fully informed at each step when considering weight loss treatments and only begin medication if they've first consulted with a medical professional. Weight loss drugs should never be seen as a quick fix, they are part of a broader, carefully managed approach to health."

The health professional also warned that there are drastic after effects to taking weight-loss medication. Camilla explained: "The effects can vary depending on several factors, including what medication is being taken and how well a patient does or doesn't tolerate the drug. Some are able to take popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Monjouro with little to no negative side effects. Others don't fare as well. For the latter, reported side effects include nausea and vomiting, digestive issues, headaches and more."