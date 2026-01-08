Mindy Kaling showcases slim figure in cut-out black dress after 40-lb weight loss

Mindy Kaling glowed with confidence as she shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of her outing to The Golden Eve on Tuesday, dressed in a sleek black gown that showcased her trim figure.

The Office star took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos ahead of her arrival at the Hollywood event, and shared a closer look at her dress, which featured structured shoulders, a column silhouette and cut-outs around the waist embellished with floral appliqués.

Mindy's brown locks fell down her back in gentle waves, and she opted for minimal accessories. She also included a photo of herself putting eyedrops in while lying on her bed, and another with her young daughter reaching for her.

"Had to dress nice for my queen @sarahjessicaparker winning the Carol Burnett Award at the @goldenglobes Golden Eve. She is glam, she is funny, and her speech was so, so good. I left inspired and really happy I put in my eye drops before," she wrote in the caption.

Learn more about Mindy below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her red carpet look, with one writing: "You look amazing!" while another added: "You sizzle in that dress! Proud of you!"

A third chimed in: "OMG – that dress is sublime on you!" while another said: "You look gorgeous! What a fabulous dress."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Mindy looked incredible in the sleek black gown

Mindy has lost more than 40 lbs since embarking on her health journey in 2020, and credits her changing diet as a major factor in her weight loss.

"Honestly, I just eat less," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I wish there was something more juicy about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it." She reiterated this fact on the Today show, explaining that previous diets were never sustainable for her.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The actress has lost 40 lbs since 2020

"I used to be the person that was like, 'I have to stop eating this food or six weeks beforehand I'm only going to juice,'" she said, adding that the diet would only work "30 percent of the time" and "70 percent of the time [she] couldn't stick to it."

"I am never going to stop being a foodie. I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every single day," Mindy continued.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The TV star shared that dieting was never sustainable for her

The TV star admitted that it hadn't always been easy to commit to a healthy diet, yet her children motivated her to continue.

"I'm a work in progress. Sometimes I'm better at it than other times, but now I'm way more motivated [to eat healthy] because I have kids," she told Prevention.

© Instagram She is a mom of three

"For me, at this point in my life, I feel like I know what I’m supposed to be eating – you know, more leafy green vegetables and keeping red meat to a minimum – and for me personally, I also try to keep dairy at a minimum,” the mom of three said.

"I really try to implement [my eating plan], not when I have all the time in the world, but especially when I feel stressed out, because that's when I feel like I make a lot of my big health mistakes."