EastEnders legend dies aged 86 following short illness

TV legend Ray Brooks, a Coronation Street and EastEnders star and voice of the children's show Mr Benn, has died at the age 86.

Best known for his narration of the 1970s children's show Mr Benn, Ray had an acting career that spanned five decades, and was one of the few actors who has featured on hit British soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders.

In 1964, Ray appeared on the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street as Norman Phillips, before making his debut in Albert Square as Joe Macer, who famously murdered his wife Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard), in 2005.

Ray's passing

In a statement given by his sons, Will and Tom, to the BBC, it was confirmed the actor had passed away on Saturday following a short illness.

Ray's sons remembered their dad saying he was best known for narrating the 1970s children show Mr Benn, "with people continually asking him to say the catchphrase 'as if by magic!'".

© Getty Images British actors Ray Brooks and Janet Key (1945 - 1992), who are appeared together in TV series Running Wild

Despite his acting success, Will and Tom said: "His three true loves were family, Fulham FC and spending time in Brighton, where he was born."

The actor shared his two sons with wife Sadie, and the couple also had a daughter, Emma, who passed away in 2003.

© Radio Times via Getty Images Carol White starred opposite Ray in the 1960s BBC drama Cathy Come Home

Ray's other notable TV roles

With over four decades of acting experience, Ray amassed an impressive list of credits, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s.

On television, he appeared in classics such as Danger Man, Dixon of Dock Green, Emergency-Ward 10, The Avengers, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and Z Cars.

© Getty Images Ray is best known for his many roles in the 1960s

He also featured in multiple big-screen projects, including The Knack... and How to Get It, which won the Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ray was also widely recognised for his performances in Cathy Comes Home, Big Deal and Running Wild.

Fans react to the news

Upon the news of Ray's sad passing, fans have taken to social media to remember the actor.

"Sad news – another wonderful actor from the iconic Cathy Come Home to Big Deal and EastEnders. And for countless generations, the wonderful voice of Mr Benn," reflected one user.

Meanwhile, another person wrote: "Oh no! So very sorry. I loved his series as Detective Dave Brook on @BBCRadio4 back in the day. I hope @BBCSounds will replay it as a tribute. RIP Ray."

A third person penned: "And as if by magic… a light went out. Rest easy, thanks for making our childhood brilliant."