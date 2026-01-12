Alicia Silverstone steals the show in a stunning Jessica Rabbit-style red dress

Alicia Silverstone turned heads the moment she stepped onto the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

Against the plush crimson backdrop of The Beverly Hilton, the actress delivered one of the evening's most talked-about fashion moments, proving that classic Hollywood glamour still reigns supreme.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Alicia wowed the crowd on the red carpet

The 49-year-old actress stunned in a curve-hugging, strapless red gown that channelled full Jessica Rabbit energy. The structured bodice and corseted detailing accentuated her silhouette, while soft ruching through the skirt and a subtle train added drama and movement.

Alicia kept the styling elegant and unfussy, pairing the look with diamond jewellery, loose blonde waves swept over one shoulder, and natural, glowing makeup that let the dress do the talking.

© Getty Images Alicia at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Alicia was among the high-profile guests attending Hollywood’s first major awards ceremony of the year, which celebrates excellence across film and television. The Golden Globes once again drew a star-studded crowd, with actors, filmmakers and creatives marking the start of the 2026 awards season in true red-carpet style.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Alicia with Mila Kunis at The Beverly Hilton

Best known for her breakout role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 cult classic Clueless, Alicia became a defining face of 1990s cinema before going on to build a varied career across film, television and theatre. In recent years, she has appeared in projects including The Baby-Sitters Club and indie films, while also lending her voice to animated features. Beyond acting, she is a passionate animal-rights advocate and author of several plant-based lifestyle books.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Alicia's curve-hugging dress stole the show

Alicis is a devoted mother to son Bear and continues to balance her career with activism and writing. With her scene-stealing Golden Globes appearance, she reminded fans and fashion watchers alike that she remains a red-carpet force – confident, timeless, and unapologetically glamorous.