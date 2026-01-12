Julia Roberts looks radiant on the red carpet in plunging black gown

Julia Roberts turned heads at the Golden Globes, stepping onto the red carpet in a sleek, plunging black gown that showcased her signature elegance and confidence.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Julia at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

For the occasion, Julia opted for a floor-length black gown with a deep V-neckline and clean, minimalist lines that let the silhouette speak for itself. She paired the look with a striking ruby-red pendant necklace worn on a long gold chain, adding a bold pop of colour against the dark fabric.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Julia looked glowing on the night

Her honey-blonde hair was styled in loose, softly waved layers, framing her face, while her makeup was kept classic with glowing skin and a natural lip. She completed the look with understated heels and a black clutch, striking the perfect balance between timeless glamour and modern ease.

A Hollywood icon for more than three decades, Julia first rose to superstardom with Pretty Woman and went on to build one of the most celebrated filmographies in cinema, including Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill and Steel Magnolias.

© WireImage Julia wore a stunning floor-length gown

In recent years, she has continued to command attention with roles in projects such as Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney and the acclaimed thriller Leave the World Behind. She has also appeared in Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, further cementing her status as a versatile and enduring leading lady.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Julia was all smiles at the Golden Globes

Off screen, Julia shares a long-standing marriage with cinematographer Danny Moder, with whom she has three children. Balancing family life with a carefully curated career, she remains one of Hollywood’s most respected – and effortlessly stylish – stars, a fact she once again proved with her radiant Golden Globes appearance.