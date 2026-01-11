Golden Globes 2026: the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

The Golden Globe Awards always begin the new year in style. It's wonderful for the public to witness some of the world's most incredible actors and actresses under one roof.

Although it's always so special to learn who will win the coveted trophy, the red carpet style is always so prolific and one that many of us look forward to profusely.

Why are the Golden Globes a key fashion moment for the year?

"The Golden Globes is a major red-carpet moment thanks to the global attention it generates," Hollywood stylist Ilaria Urbinati exclusively tells HELLO!. "As a result, it’s become a key platform for fashion storytelling. It's one of the most glamorous events of the year, and there's a sense of freedom around it; guests can really lean into their own style. Compared to the Oscars, which tend to feel more traditional and formal, the Golden Globes allow for a little more playfulness, which makes it especially exciting from a styling perspective," the talented professional divulges.

Red carpet style rules

The Golden Globes is a rule-free zone, according to Ilaria. "Honestly, there are no rules anymore, and that's what makes it such an interesting time," Adam Brody's stylist tells us. "This week alone, I have clients attending different events in completely different aesthetics: one in a pleated Thom Browne skirt suit, another channelling a classic Gatsby vibe, and another embracing a Donnie Brasco-inspired '70s suit." Ilaria, who is the stylist in residence at pre-owned watch specialist, Watchfinder & Co., adds: "The traditional rules - especially in menswear - have largely fallen away, and it’s opened the door for people to explore and define their personal style truly. It's a great time for individuality on the red carpet."

Without further ado, here are the very best-dressed celebrities who took to the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet…

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Priyanka looked enchanting in midnight blue Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka chose a stunning midnight blue gown that featured a huge trend for 2026 - the bubble hem. The striking dress featured a plush satin corset, and a sapphire-encrusted choker gave her a regal finish.



© WireImage Alicia looked ravishing in red Alicia Silverstone The beautiful Clueless icon was anything but in this tomato-red strapless gown with scalloped-trimmed bust detail and ruching at the waist. Her famous blonde hair fanned out in an enchanting way over her shoulders.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Maura's dress featured impressive gold sleeves Maura Higgins The sultry Irish star, who is taking the US by storm with her appearance on The Traitors, gave onlookers the Midas touch in her exquisite black bandeau cut dress. Her bombastic, gold-sculptured sleeves gave the ensemble an avant-garde finish.

