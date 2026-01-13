Timothy Busfield missing 3 days after arrest warrant issued for alleged child abuse — all we know

Timothy Busfield's whereabouts are unknown three days after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The West Wing actor, 68, is alleged to have engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys.

However, it has not been possible to arrest and detain him because he is yet to be found.

The U.S Marshals Service is now helping the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) to locate the star.

Accusations

© Getty Images Timothy is facing charges of child sex abuse

Officer Marvin Brown's affidavit details an investigation of alleged sexual abuse on the set of The Cleaning Lady, where Timothy was a director.

Two boys claim to have been touched inappropriately by Timothy with one boy claiming the incidents began when they were seven years old.

Investigation

© Getty Images Timothy is a renowned actor, director and producer

The investigation first began in November 2024 when the warrant says a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted police about alleged sexual abuse.

It was claimed that the victim's parents said the minors had met Timothy on the set of The Cleaning Lady and had called him "Uncle Tim."

It was suggested by professionals working at the hospital that the boys had been "groomed," however the affidavit stated: "Officer Osborn contacted Detective Michael Brown with the Crimes Against Children Unit and determined that the case did not meet their acceptance criteria at this time."

The officer said he had spoken to the children and they did not detail any sexual contact.

HELLO! contact Timothy's rep for comment.

Timothy's reaction

© Getty Images Timothy on The West Wing with Allison Janney

The officer spoke to Timothy as part of the investigation and was asked if he'd ever "picked them [the victims] up and tickled them," to which he responded:

"I don't really remember picking those boys up. Uh, I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I'd pick him up, and he’d be giggling, and that would sort of get him ready to act.

"I don’t remember those boys. No, I don't, I don't actually, I don't remember it, if it happened, I don't remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn't be uncommon for me."

He also claimed the children's mom "wanted revenge" for replacing her boys with different actors on the series.

His family life

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images He is married to Melissa Gilbert

Timothy is married to Little House on the Prairie star, Melissa Gilbert. They reside in their upstate home in Sullivan County, New York.

They bought their 14-acre property in 2018, five years after they got married.

Timothy has three children from his two previous marriages.

Since the arrest warrant was issued, Melissa has deleted her Instagram account.