Dolly Parton reveals next move following health concerns: 'Something new'

Dolly Parton confirmed that it was business as usual for her in a social media post on Monday, despite her recent health battle and her decision not to attend her birthday tribute at the Grand Ole Opry on January 17.

The 79-year-old took to Instagram to share a cryptic message for fans, and hinted at what was to come. "Something new is on the horizon," the caption read. "Comment DOLLY to find out first."

© Instagram Dolly shared a cryptic message on social media

The picture featured Dolly with her back to the camera and a guitar slung over her shoulder as she looked into the distant mountains. While the official reveal of her next move is yet to come, some fans expressed their concern for the "Jolene" singer when Dolly revealed she would not be attending her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry.

"I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday with some of my songs," she said in a video addressing fans.

Learn more about Dolly's health below...

WATCH: Dolly Parton breaks silence on her health: 'I ain't dead yet'

"Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry," she continued. "And I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love, for sure."

"While Dolly is unable to attend in person, we're looking forward to honoring her through song and fun all day long," the Grand Ole Opry account wrote on social media.

© Getty Images She battled several health issues in 2025

"I'm starting to get worried about her," one fan wrote in the comment section, while another added: "You will be missed!...get some rest." Following her announcement, Dolly's representative clarified that the Grammy winner was never scheduled to attend the event in the first place and so had not pulled out.

Dolly battled several health issues in 2025, following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. The pair were married for almost 60 years, and the "9 to 5" crooner explained that she stopped taking care of herself after his passing.

© DollyParton.com Dolly has been open about how Carl's death affected her health

"I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of," she said in an October video. "So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctors said 'We need to take care of this' and 'We need to take care of that'. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things."

Dolly was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to health problems in September, as she shared with fans in another clip. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she said.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The singer postponed her Vegas residency

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show-ready, as they say."

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she continued. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."