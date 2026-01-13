Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea highlights teenage daughter Grace's personality as she celebrates milestone birthday

Mark Wahlberg's youngest daughter, Grace, celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday, as her mother, Rhea, shared a touching tribute to the teen. The mother of four took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of Grace throughout her life, including snaps of her receiving a pair of riding boots, pictures with her horse, and photos of the whole family together.

"Happy Birthday my girl! I don't know where the 16 years went but I am so so so proud of you and love you so much," she wrote in the caption. "Your drive, determination, work ethic and kindness impress me every day. Keep being you always! I love you (more)!!"

© Instagram Rhea shared several snaps of her youngest daughter Grace

Mark shared the love in the comment section, posting heart, fire and clapping emojis to celebrate his daughter. Grace is an avid equestrian who spends her days riding horses and training for events.

The teen was hospitalized in November after falling off her horse and injuring her collarbone. She shared a photo from her hospital bed with her arm in a sling, which is a common method used to stabilize the collarbone after a break.

Learn more about Mark's home life below...

"No pressure we will be back," she wrote in the caption, alongside several photos of herself on horseback. Mark offered an update on his daughter's condition during an interview with Access Hollywood. "She's doing great," he shared. "It was terrifying, you know. It's a very, very dangerous sport, but she's so passionate about it."

"All she wanted to do is get back on that horse, no pun intended," he continued. "[She was] just chomping at the bit and worried that we would deem the sport too dangerous, but she is so passionate [and] so dedicated."

© Instagram Grace is an avid equestrian

"I mean, for her to have the discipline of getting up at four in the morning, going to the barn seven days a week, doing whatever she has to do to care for the horses and in her training and everything," he added.

"I kind of adopted that discipline when I became a parent, and for her to have it at such a young age." The actor reiterated that her passion and dedication to the sport were major factors in him letting her get back on the horse.

© Instagram Grace was hospitalized in November with an injured collarbone

"It's the most dangerous, nerve-wracking sport that I've ever watched and witnessed, but she loves it," he said on the Today show. "She's so dedicated, and she has the discipline at 15 that took me into my 40s to [achieve]. You think I get up early and do things to prepare? She's a machine!"

"She was worried we would be too concerned because of the dangers that we wouldn't let her ride again, but she's passionate about it, so we have to let her pursue that," he explained.

© Instagram Mark revealed how dedicated Grace was to the sport

Mark and Rhea, who tied the knot in 2009, are also the proud parents of Ella, 22, Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17. The Departed star shared that Grace was inspiring her older siblings to work hard due to her dedication to horse riding.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,'" he told People. "And she's doing the work."