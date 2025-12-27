Melissa Gilbert reunites with Little House on the Prairie co-star after decades long rift

Melissa Gilbert has made amends with her Little House on the Prairie co-star Melissa Sue Anderson after a decades long rift.

Over the weekend, Melissa Gilbert took to social media to share a photo of herself with Melissa Sue, who played sisters Laura and Mary Ingalls respectively in the popular TV series.

Over the years, the two battled each other over various differences, but with the latest social media update, it's clear the past is firmly well behind them.

© Instagram Melissa reunited with her co-star Melissa Sue

"Worlds collide. Blessings abound. Hearts heal and reunite. Magic happens. Last night after @penpalsplay my genius co-star @veannecox had a surprise in the audience," Melissa began.

"Boy am I glad I didn’t know in advance that the remarkable @blbuckley was there. But I had a secret of my own. One I’ve been keeping close to my heart for a while now. Reconnection with a sister. Long, healing talks," she continued.

"Lots of reminiscing. Lots of catching up. Lots of laughter and a few tears. I’m so happy to have Melissa Anderson back in my life. We share such an important history that no one else on earth truly understands. Just us Ingalls girls.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pictured: (back row l-r) Melisssa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall, Michael Landon as Charles Philip Ingalls, Melissa Gilbert as Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, Linwood Boomer as Adam Kendall (front row l-r) Matthew Laborteaux as Albert Quinn Ingalls, Karen Grassle as Caroline Quiner Holbrook Ingalls, Lindsay or Sydney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls

"The best part is, the past is now just that and we can move forward as the sisters/friends we always wanted to be. What a wonderful Christmas gift," she concluded the post.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight: "It warms my heart to see you with Melissa. Wonderful holiday magic," wrote one.

"This is absolutely wonderful news… Love to hear it!!! May your reconciliation flourish… Stay blessed," another said.

© Getty Images Little House on the Prairie was an incredibly popular TV series in the 70s

During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Mellissa Gilbert spoke about her relationship with Melissa Sue: "I’m going to phrase this in the gentlest way I can by saying that Melissa Sue Anderson and I, were just not too awfully close, ever. Even for a moment," she began.

"She was a hateful, horrid, mean, terrible, difficult… She hated me. She hit me. She knocked me off the wagon…literally elbowed me off the covered wagon," she added.

The special reunion comes after Melissa Gilbert reunited with her co-star, Dean Butler, to pay tribute to their late friend, Michael Landon, who portrayed Charles "Pa" Ingalls.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gilbert as Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, Lindsay or Sydney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls, Melisssa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall

The pair took to Instagram to share a joint message to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, from which Michael died in 1991. He tragically passed away just three months after publicly announcing his diagnosis, leaving behind his nine children.

"Michael wasn't just my co-star. He was my mentor, my friend and the closest thing to family I've ever had," Melissa wrote, in collaboration with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. "Watching him taken by pancreatic cancer so quickly was one of the hardest things I've ever faced. I carry his courage and love with me every day, and it drives me to fight for others affected by this disease."

Dean added: "Michael had a way of making everyone around him feel seen and inspired. Losing him to pancreatic cancer left a hole that can never be filled. But his strength, warmth and spirit continue to remind us why we must shine a light on this disease and fight for a future where no one else has to lose their loved ones too soon."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Michael Landon

"Michael Landon left us 34 years ago, yet his spirit lives on in every Little House story of love, family, and community," he continued. "In his honor, the Little House family is proud to support the life-extending work of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. With love and heartfelt gratitude – then, now, and forever!"

Michael was the executive producer, writer and director of Little House, as well one of the main cast members, and was an important figure in the lives of the show's younger stars.

"Michael Landon was like a father figure to many of us, obviously, and a very, very important influence in my life," Melissa told People. "My own father passed away when I was 11," she continued. "And I had been working with Michael for two years at that point, and he really sort of stepped in and kind of watched over me in a much more paternal way. Even though he was paternal instantly and we were very, very close."