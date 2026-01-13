Katie Holmes shares rare photo from sunny family vacation following Suri Cruise reunion

Katie Holmes is having a wonderful start to 2026 - and she's in great company!

The Dawson's Creek actress delighted fans at the start of the week by sharing a rare photo from her personal life, which had been taken during a sunny vacation in what appears to be San Diego.

Swapping the East Coast for the far warmer West Coast proved to be an excellent idea. What's more, Katie wasn't alone, as the picture featured her family's beloved pet cat, Eleanor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katie Holmes' lifestyle with daughter Suri

"Oh, Eleanor," she captioned the picture, which saw Eleanor being held tightly while outside on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

It's unclear whether Katie was joined by her daughter Suri, 19, who is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon University. Term started on January 12, although Suri could have been there for the beginning of the trip.

© Instagram Katie Holmes shared a photo from her vacation on the West Coast, complete with her beloved cat Eleanor

The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close, and would have enjoyed reuniting over the holidays. Suri left home in 2024, making Katie an empty nester.

At the time, the teen was pictured arriving at her new residence with her actress mom, who was seen helping her to carry her luggage.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is a college student at Carnegie Mellon University

It's thought that Suri is sharing a dorm with another female student, swapping her NYC apartment for typical college living quarters.

While very different from Manhattan, her new college campus offers a lot of activities, as well as plenty of dining options too, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes raised her only daughter Suri in NYC

Katie had previously admitted to having mixed feelings about her only child flying the nest. She told Town & Country ahead of Suri's departure: "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

It's not known what Suri is studying, but the teen has shown a strong interest - and talent - for singing and performing. When she graduated from LaGuardia High School, she specialised in music as her talent.

© Getty Images Katie and Suri share a close bond - pictured in 2008

She also sang Blue Moon in the opening of Katie's film, Alone Together, back in 2022. Her mom was more than proud of her too when telling Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie.

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," Katie said. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."