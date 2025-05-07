Katie Holmes stuns with dramatic hair transformation in latest outing

Katie Holmes debuted an incredible new look just days after her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, sparked rumors of a romance with Ballerina actress Ana de Armas.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to showcase her hair transformation ahead of a celebration for the release of Poker Face's second season.

Katie's bold statement

© Instagram Katie debuted her major hair transformation ahead of Poker Face season two

Katie looked so chic with blonde highlights added to her brunette locks, styled in beachy waves that fell past her shoulders.

It is a big change from her usual darker shade which she typically styles in soft waves or with a chic up-do.

The mother of one donned a blue and white floral-print pantsuit for the event, adding a black shirt and brown kitten heels to compliment the outfit. She accessorized with a brown fringed handbag.

© Instagram The mom of one stars in the Netflix series alongside Natasha Lyonne

"Thank you @nlyonne for having me for season 2! Thank you @briesarawelch for styling this look! Thank u @djquintero and @genevieveherr for getting me ready," she captioned the post, which has garnered thousands of likes.

Her friends and fans alike rushed to the comment section to compliment her new look, with actress Zoey Deutch writing, "Yes!!" while another fan wrote, "Congrats and looking fantastic!"

"Your hair!!!" another exclaimed, while a fourth added, "You're freaking gorgeous."

Rumored romance

© Instagram Ana was spotted in the background of Victoria's photo

Her post comes just days after her ex-husband, Tom, was seen leaving his pal David Beckham's 50th birthday party with Ana de Armas, a Cuban-Spanish actress best known for her roles in Knives Out and Blonde.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Ana in the background of a picture posted by Victoria Beckham of the birthday bash, wearing a black slip dress and a shocked expression as she watched the festivities kick off.

Meanwhile, Tom sported a white tuxedo with a bowtie, matching the football legend. Prior to their outing, Ana and Tom had been spotted enjoying each other's company in London for her 37th birthday.

A fan of the action star, Ana shared with USA Today that she wanted to emulate his skills in her own projects. Neither of the A-listers has commented on their rumored romance.

Family ties

© WWD The pair were married for six years until their 2012 split

Katie and Tom tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Suri, in the same year. They sadly split in 2012, with the Dawson's Creek actress gaining full custody and moving across the country to New York with their daughter.

Tom has not been sighted with his daughter since 2013, and the teen opted to drop his name and change it to Suri Noelle, her mother's middle name, for her high school graduation ceremony.

She is now a proud student of Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, with her mother learning to adjust to being an empty nester.

© TikTok Suri is a student at Carnegie Mellon in Pennsylvania

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she told Town & Country.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Katie has filled her time by hitting career goals, including a Broadway run in the play Our Town, and her starring role in Poker Face season two, alongside Natasha Lyonne, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina, and Melanie Lynskey.

