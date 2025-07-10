Ana de Armas reveals candid baby plans amid Tom Cruise 'romance'

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's reported romance has had fans in a frenzy for months after the pair publicly shared their mutual admiration for each other.

Their connection appears to be heating up after the Ballerina actress got candid about motherhood in an interview with F Magazine, revealing that she would like to welcome children "soon".

Baby fever

© Getty Images for Creative Artist Ana shared that she would like to become a mother "soon"

"Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible," Ana told the Italian publication, per the Daily Mail. "But it doesn't just depend on me. As we know, love is unpredictable, you never know when true love will come. Relationships can't be controlled: life is not a movie."

The Cuban native added that she felt an "immense instinct to protect children, because they are defenseless and innocent beings who need adults to feel safe."

Ana and Tom have been linked since February, when they were seen embarking on a helicopter ride in London and grabbing dinner in the English city ahead of her 37th birthday.

Expanding the famil y

© Getty Images Tom adopted Bella and Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman

Tom is no stranger to fatherhood, having adopted kids Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with his second wife Nicole Kidman.

He also welcomed Suri, now 19, with his third wife Katie Holmes, yet Tom appears to be estranged from his youngest daughter following his 2012 divorce from the Dawson's Creek star.

Ana is yet to welcome children of her own. She was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 until 2013, dated Ben Affleck for a year in 2020, and was linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba's president, in 2024.

Mutual admiration

© Getty Ana and Tom have shared their admiration for each other

While neither actor has commented on their reported relationship, they have had nothing but kind words for each other in the press in recent months.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Ana shared that she and Tom had multiple projects in the works. "It's so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things. It's not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom," she said. "And I'm so excited."

The Mission: Impossible star then threw his support behind Ana's latest film, telling the AP: "[Ana] is very, very talented. [The film is] gonna crush."

© Getty Images Tom is famous for his daring stuntwork

Tom's iconic work as a stuntman over the years served as a major inspiration for Ana, who did her own stunts in Ballerina. "I totally get why he does it," she told USA Today, adding that his stunts were "mind-blowing".

"It's demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it's also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it. Besides, it's fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I'm missing that fun."

© WireImage Katie appeared to support Tom's reported romance

It seems that her reported romance with Tom has the seal of approval from his ex-wife Katie, who quietly responded to an Instagram post from the Daily Mail about the couple.

The outlet revealed in May that Tom and Ana had taken a helicopter flight together, a post which Katie liked. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out her social media slip-up, with one writing, "Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked the post?"

