Katie Holmes is glowing in NYC outing after bidding goodbye to daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes is thriving as an empty nester, just weeks after bidding farewell to her daughter Suri Cruise as she returned to complete her freshman year of college.

The Dawson's Creek actress was glowing at the grand opening of Printemps in New York City on Thursday night, as the luxury French department store chain completed its expansion into the Big Apple.

She looked stunning in a brown long-sleeved dress with an abstract spot pattern and a high neckline for the event. The garment had oversized sleeves with fitted cuffs and a skirt that fell just below her knee.

Katie paired the look with sheer brown tights and strappy, open-toed brown sandals with a kitten heel.

She accessorized with a peach handbag and wore her brown tresses down in loose, artful waves past her shoulders.

She kept her makeup to a neutral palette with a nude lip and bronzed cheeks.

© WireImage Katie had a golden glow at the grand opening event

The star-studded event also saw Noah Cyrus, Ivy Getty, and The White Lotus actress Parker Posey peruse the new store, which was designed to be flexible and "convert areas into brand pop-ups, cooking classes, book readings [and] whatever is interesting to the community," according to the Printemps America CEO, Laura Lendrum.

Katie is no stranger to an incredible outfit, having just returned from Paris Fashion Week where she sat front row at the Zimmerman show and wowed in a butter-yellow ensemble.

Recently, her daughter Suri returned home from Carnegie Mellon University, and the pair enjoyed a sweet reunion in New York.

© WireImage She paired the brown outfit with a peach-toned handbag

The student also supported her mother at her final performance of Our Town on Broadway in January.

Katie couldn't be prouder of her only child, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

She opened up to Town and Country prior to Suri's big college move, sharing that while it would be an adjustment for them both, they were both ready for the new chapter.

© TikTok Suri is a freshman student at Carnegie Mellon University

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she gushed.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings," she continued. "It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Katie is gearing up for another incredible year as she awaits the May release of Poker Face season two, the Netflix series she is set to appear in alongside Natasha Lyonne.

© GC Images Katie will appear in the new season of Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne

The hit series follows Natasha's character, a casino waitress, who has a talent for spotting lies. The second season will also feature big hitters like Giancarlo Esposito, Cynthia Erivo and Kumail Nanjiani.

"Oh, I am so excited for Poker Face," the mother of one told Elle. "I loved working with Natasha. I think she's the best. She's incredible."

She went on to explain her role in the series. "I play a woman named Greta, who's married to [a man named] Frank. Frank owns a funeral home and Greta wants a bigger life than she has, and she becomes friends with [Natasha's character] Charlie. That's the setup."