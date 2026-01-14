Stars who got their start on reality TV before making it to Hollywood: From Maura Higgins to Jon Hamm

With the 2026 awards season well underway, we have been keeping our eyes hotly on the decadent array of killer looks that grace the red carpet.

From the Critics' Choice Awards to the SAG Awards, the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson have been topping the best-dressed lists since the season began. But there is one rather unexpected person who is right there with them, Ireland's very own Maura Higgins.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Maura looked phenomenal for the occasion

The Love Island star, 35, famously has an impeccable sense of style (and a serious face card for that matter), but colour us surprised when he stepped out at the Golden Globes with the Hollywood hoi polloi and quite honestly, absolutely killed it.

Maura, who is currently starring in the US series of The Traitors, fit right in with the A-listers she was surrounded by and was even asked by Snoop Dogg for a photo, according to the Sun.

For the occasion, Maura exuded old Hollywood glamour, wearing a Bardot-style gown by Marmar Halim, complete with a gold-crinkled cape. Accessorising with jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian Jewellery, Maura completed her look with a pair of Flor De Maria Berta platforms in black.

© FilmMagic Maura's Hollywood glam look was complete with a gold cape

It's safe to say she got the Hollywood seal of approval with her Traitors co-star and Beverly Hills darling Lisa Rinna commenting: "R u [expletive] kidding me?!!!! Gorgeous gorgeous, gorgeousNesss!!!!!!!"

Maura was also photographed with her co-star on the show, Dylan Efron, the brother of everyone's favourite High School Musical heartthrob, Zac Efron.

While it's clear Maura is making a name for herself across the Atlantic, it got us thinking about the stars of Tinseltown who first appeared on a reality TV show.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kylie Jenner The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has been the talk of Hollywood since her actor beau Timothée Chalamet mentioned her in all three of his acceptance speeches as he scooped up his Critics' Choice, SAG and Golden Globe Awards for his role in Marty Supreme.

© Youtube,Hayu Despite being a billionaire in her own right, she is the first of the famous family to fully cement herself within the upper echelons of the Hollywood greats, with Kylie being pictured cuddling up to Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lawrence, among other stars. Like all her sisters, who are regular attendees of the Met Gala, Kylie got her start on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, first appearing on screen when she was just nine years old.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jessie Buckley From reality star to Golden Globe winner, Jessie Buckley is the It-Girl of this year's award season, due to her phenomenal performance as Agnes in Chloe Zhao's Hament, playing Shakespeare's wife - who the public knows as Anne Hathaway - against fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal's Shakespeare. Before her rise to fame, Jessie appeared in I'd Do Anything, a talent show where she, alongside fellow Hollywood star Samantha Barks, competed against ten other girls for the role of Nancy in the West End.

© Youtube,BBC Jessie came second in the programme, which launched her very successful career in the world of film. She has recently spoken about starring on the show and its negative impacts on her mental health. She told Vogue: "I look back at it and I feel like, 'God, you're so brave.' I don't know if I'd have that courage now. And I don't know if that was kind of innocence or ignorance." She added that she was "not fully well" and "depressed" at the time she took part. She added: ". "I really hope that a 15, 17, whatever-age woman never has to be brutalised quite like what happened on that show."

© Corbis via Getty Images Gigi and Bella Hadid Before becoming the faces of their generation in the world of modelling, Gigi and Bella Hadid appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills while their mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a regular cast member. The show showcased the girls balancing their lives as teenagers at High School and trying to make it big in the modelling world before they blew up to the superstars we know them to be.

© Bravo Reflecting on the show, Gigi previously told InStyle: "It was weird for me. I would come home from school, and there would be production trucks outside."

© Instagram Ke$ha One person's brief foray into the world of reality TV that took us by surprise was Kesha. Did you know the Your Love Is My Drug hitmaker, 38, was on Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's reality show, The Simple Life?

The now-global popstar appeared on an episode in 2005 named The Wedding Planner, where Paris and Nicole helped Kesha's single mom, Pebe Sebert, find her a date. Kesha - whose real name is Kesha Sebert - was also on the show with her mum, mentioning her family's love of music years before her daughter became one of the biggest artists of the 2010s.

Being asked if she'd like to see a reboot of the programme, Kesha told Entertainment Tonight: "If they [Nicole and Paris] want it. I don't think I can support that look," she jested, referring to her red curly hair with blonde highlights. "I don't think that look is ever going to be one I revisit; that look haunts me that it lives on the internet."

© Getty Images Jon Hamm Mad Men and Top Gun star Jon Hamm looks almost unrecognisable when he featured on the Big Date, a dating show back in 1995 when he was just 24. On the programme, Jon competed against a stuntman and a finance student with frosted tips for a date with Mary Carter, a 25-year-old animation student.