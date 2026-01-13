All the clues that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are already married

When a member of the Kardashian family gets married, the whole world knows about it. From Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kris Humphries being broadcast on their E! reality show, to Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian Dolce & Gabbana extravaganza comprising multiple weddings, it's hard to miss when one of the famous family members gets married.

That said, despite zero fanfare, fans of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet suspect the loved-up pair have secretly tied the knot. As a mega fan who has been following Kylie's career (and love life, who can forget the Tyga years?) for over a decade, I feel well placed to do a deep dive into all the signs that Kylie and her Marty Supreme star beau are husband and wife. Let's get into it.

© CBS via Getty Images Fans suspect Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are already married

1. Kylie is notoriously private

For someone who has lived her whole adult life (and much of her childhood, for that matter) in the public eye, Kylie manages to keep her private life under wraps remarkably well. Take her 2017 pregnancy, for example. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul went into hiding for the whole pregnancy. Despite being one of the most photographed women in the world, nobody saw a photo of her pregnant until after the fact, when she decided to share. Which goes to show, Kylie can keep things private when she wants to.

Kylie Jenner stayed out of the public eye when she was pregnant

2. Christmas hints

Anyone who has followed the Kardashians for a while knows that their Christmas gingerbread house – and whose name is on it – is a big deal. The house features the siblings, along with Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, her mother, MJ, and all of the grandkids. Partners make it onto the house too, once they're cemented as part of the family, and you guessed it, Timmy was on there this year! A sure sign that his and Kylie's three-year relationship is serious.

Timmy's name appeared on the famous Kardashian gingerbread house in 2025

3. The diamond ring

At both the People's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, as well as during her day-to-day life, Kylie has been wearing a gigantic diamond ring - and while she's wearing it on her little finger, fans are speculating that it's a sign the duo got engaged, but are keeping it private.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kylie Jenner has been wearing a large diamond ring

In a makeup tutorial video, the ring was on full view, with fans commenting: "This pinky ring is all I can see, it’s gorgeous," and: "Apparently they’re engaged and are keeping it private for now so she’s wearing it on her pinky." Another agreed that the fact that the ring is too big for her little finger is a sure sign it's meant for her ring finger, but she's wearing it elsewhere to keep the news to herself.

4. The Golden Globes name card

At the Golden Globes, Kylie's name card read "Kylie Jenner-Chalamet", and while both Kylie and Timmy seemed amused by the supposed error, you have to wonder who approved the name cards and didn't notice that one of the world's most famous women's names was incorrect…

© Getty Kylie's name card read "Kylie Jenner-Chalamet" at the Golden Globes

5. "Partner"

Much has been made of the fact that Timothee has referred to Kylie as his "partner" twice, with some asking why he wouldn't say "girlfriend".

Many fans mused that partner feels more fitting than girlfriend when you've been together a long time, while others felt it was a clever choice of wording that doesn't confirm her status as wife or girlfriend, keeping their relationship quiet.

© Getty Images Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Relationships writer Rosie Green says of the term partner, "It gives the relationship more gravitas than boyfriend does. After all, you could have a boyfriend of one week or 25 years."

How we refer to our boyfriend/partner/husband can say a lot about our relationship according to BACP registered therapist LJ Jones, who says that how we refer to our other half can send a powerful, yet subtle, message of our solidarity.

"It's a form of emotional openness that says there's nothing to hide and nothing to prove. These public moments aren't usually about performance, they're an honest reflection of love, warmth and security."

With awards season only just getting started, we suspect we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more signs that Kylie and Timothee are already married…