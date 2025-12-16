Penny Lancaster shares 'grandma' Christmas plans with husband Rod's American grandchildren

Penny Lancaster revealed her plans for the Christmas holidays and explained why this year was set to be her most special one yet as she enjoyed a glass of champagne at HELLO!'s Santa Paws Christmas party at Bluebird in London's Chelsea.

The 54-year-old former model and mum-of-two pulled up to the glittering venue in her white Rolls-Royce and looked stunning in a red silk shirt which she tucked into a black leather skirt held together by a bow tied at her waist.

Adding a pair of knee-high heeled boots, she completed her festive ensemble with a long, black, shaggy coat adorned with sparkling tinsel. She let her blonde hair hang loose and opted for a naturally glam makeup look for the star-studded evening.

Christmas with the Lancaster-Stewarts

While mingling in the venue's courtyard, Penny stopped to chat with HELLO! and shared her upcoming programme of festivities ahead of Christmas Day, for which she is especially excited this year. The home she shares with her husband, Rod Stewart, 80, in Essex, is due to be filled with children from across the pond as the star puts on her "Grandma" hat.

Penny explained that Rod's older children and their families were arriving from America and spending the holidays in England. She said: "I'm very, very excited because Grandma is coming into play here. We have two of Rod's older children from America coming over to spend the whole Christmas with us, with their little ones. So we've got two two-year-olds and a nine-month-old, and I cannot wait."

Penny Lancaster dazzled in red at HELLO!'s Christmas party

She went on to explain what activities the famous family have planned, including what traditions they would be keeping up with this year: "I've booked a lot of Christmas experiences local to where we live in Essex, there's a steam train ride, and there's a lit-up garden area with Father Christmas and all of that kind of thing. I've dressed the bedrooms all up with candy canes… I can't wait.

"I love to go to the Christmas carols on Christmas Eve and even join in on pulling some of the bells on the way in and singing 'Silent Night' with all the lights off and just the candles."

© Simão Nogueira Penny poses with HELLO! Magazine's editor Jessica Callan

Rod is a parent to eight children, two of whom he shares with Penny: Alastair Wallace, 20, and Aiden Patrick, 14. His other offspring from previous relationships include Sarah, 62, Kimberly, 46, Ruby, 38, Renee, 33, Sean, 45, and Liam, 31.

Someone Like Penny

The volunteer Special Constable with the City of London Police also reflected on her high points of 2025 and spoke about the release of her autobiography, which she launched on 25 September.

Partnering with Bloomsbury Publishing, Penny sent Someone Like Me out into the world and said it was "a huge challenge" as someone who struggles with dyslexia. She told HELLO!: "I always thought it wouldn't be one of those opportunities for me - to pursue a book and even do the audio version - so that will be my biggest memory from 2025."

She opened up about the experience of releasing such a personal piece of work and noted that it was worth it for the "wonderful, warm positive feedback and reaction from people relating to so many of the stories I've told and experiences I've been through and how it's managed to help others".

© Getty Penny and Sir Rod Stewart tied the knot in 2007

Penny added: "It helped me writing my book, so the idea that it's helped others by reading my stories has just been an extra blessing. It's like my Christmas gift."

However, one book is definitely not where the TV personality plans to stop. Penny revealed she had more creative projects in her and said: "I always thought if I was going to do a book, it wouldn't just be a tick box, I've done my book, and it's on the shelf.

"I always wanted it to have legs and to know that there's a further reach that it can have, whether it's through my charity work or connecting with nature or any aspect throughout my book, working with the police, talking about bullying or dyslexia, that kind of thing, so it has just opened a lot of opportunities for me to in turn help other people."

As for 2026, there is already a jam-packed schedule on the horizon for both the star and her musician husband: "I'll have the paperback version of my book coming out in time for Mothers' Day, my husband's already booked up with all of his tour and I'm just excited to see what's around the corner because at the end of the day, as much as we like to plan ahead, I love the spontaneity."