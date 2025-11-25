Rod Stewart's teenage sons are all grown up in sweet family photo as they support their famous father

Rod Stewart's youngest sons, Alastair and Aiden, looked so grown up in a sweet snap shared to social media, which showcased the boys' close bond with their rocker father. Alastair, 19, donned a pair of gingham pants and a partially-unbuttoned black shirt in the photo, with gold chains underneath and his brunette locks slicked back into a bun.

Rod looked content backstage sitting between his sons on the lounge, as he laid a hand on Alastair's shoulder and another on Aiden's knee. The 14-year-old wore blue jeans, a white tee and a black jacket as he hugged his dad, who sported a loose blue shirt and his signature stack of necklaces.

© Instagram Rod looked content backstage with his sons Aiden and Alastair

Alastair also included a clip from Rod's show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as he watched his dad perform from the crowd. He was his mom's mini-me in the post, while his younger brother looked just like Rod.

The budding model simply captioned the snap with a heart emoji, as his mother, Penny Lancaster, took to the comment section to sweetly write: "My boys xx". Penny has been married to Rod since 2007, following an eight-year romance.

Learn more about Rod and Penny's close bond with their sons below...

Fans of the "Maggie May" singer chimed in on the family photo, with one writing: "Great pic of your three handsome boys," while another added: "The Stewart men are all so gorgeous." A third declared that the boys received "good genes from Mom," while another said: "Your boys are adorable!!"

Rod is also a proud father to six other children: Sarah, 61, Kimberly, 46, Sean, 45, Ruby, 38, Renee, 33, and Liam, 31. He welcomed Sarah with his ex-girlfriend, Susannah Boffey, and shares Kimberly and Sean with his ex-wife, Alana Stewart. Ruby was born from his romance with Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam arrived during his marriage to Rachel Hunter.

The 80-year-old revealed in 2011 that while it was a challenge to bring all of his kids together for a family event, it was more important than ever as he entered his twilight years.

"I'm trying to make more time now that I've carved out my career. I want to enjoy my kids. We're all planning a massive vacation somewhere. It's hard to get them all together because they are all off in different directions. But I am so proud of them," he told People.

© Getty Images Alastair is Rod's second youngest child and his first with his wife Penny

Penny, who is a loving stepmother to Rod's six other children, shared with HELLO! that building a relationship with the blended brood took time.

"You set out thinking, 'Okay, I'm going to meet a man, get married, have children', and that's going to be your little cocoon. You don't believe that by adding other pods, other families can join together," she explained.

© Instagram The singer is a father of eight

"It was extremely challenging and something I hadn't kind of prepared myself for, but actually, once again, putting in the hard work and putting in the love and the kindness and all of that, and talking about reaping the benefits. I'm so fortunate."