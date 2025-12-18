Penny Lancaster is all legs in the sparkliest mini dress on festive night out

Penny Lancaster is certainly in the festive spirit and on Tuesday enjoyed a Christmas night out with Sally Wood. The pair looked sensational, Penny wearing a fabulous glittery black mini dress under which she wore a crisp white shirt. Meanwhile, Sally matched her blonde bestie, opting for a similar black mini dress, only hers was covered in bedazzled stars.

"Getting into the festive spirit with @penny.lancaster," she wrote alongside two pink heart emojis, capturing a moment in a very glamorous bathroom, covered in pink soft furnishings.

The pair looked sensational for theirfestive night out

Penny's Christmas plans

As a doting grandmother, Penny couldn't be more ready for the festive season, telling HELLO! earlier this week: "I'm very, very excited because Grandma is coming into play here. We have two of Rod's older children from America coming over to spend the whole Christmas with us, with their little ones. So we've got two two-year-olds and a nine-month-old, and I cannot wait."

"I've booked a lot of Christmas experiences local to where we live in Essex, there's a steam train ride, and there's a lit-up garden area with Father Christmas and all of that kind of thing. I've dressed the bedrooms all up with candy canes… I can't wait.

© Getty Penny and Rod are doting grandparents

"I love to go to the Christmas carols on Christmas Eve and even join in on pulling some of the bells on the way in and singing 'Silent Night' with all the lights off and just the candles."

Rod is a parent to eight children, two of whom he shares with Penny: Alastair Wallace, 20, and Aiden Patrick, 14. His other offspring from previous relationships include Sarah, 62, Kimberly, 46, Ruby, 38, Renee, 33, Sean, 45, and Liam, 31.

Penny looked gorgeous at the event, wearing a red silk shirt which she tucked into a black leather skirt held together by a bow tied at her waist. Completing her look, Penny added a pair of knee-high heeled boots and a long, black, shaggy coat adorned with sparkling tinsel.