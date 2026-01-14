Meet Melissa Gilbert's two sons with her first two husbands

She may forever be known as Laura Ingalls Wilder to the public, but to her two kids and stepkids, Melissa Gilbert is just mom.

The Little House on the Prairie alum, 61, first became a mom in 1989 when she welcomed her son Dakota with her first husband, director Bo Brinkman, and later in 1995, after marrying fellow actor Bruce Boxleitner, the two welcomed son Michael.

In 2013, she married actor Timothy Busfield — who as of January 2026 is facing allegations of child sex abuse, and has turned himself into the police — and became a stepmom to his own children.

In a subsequent statement obtained by HELLO!, Melissa's publicist maintained she "is honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfold," adding: "During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”

Catch on everything to know about her family, and Melissa and Timothy's past marriages, below.

© Getty Images Melissa and Dakota in 2003

Dakota Paul Brinkman, 36

Melissa welcomed Dakota with her first husband, Bo Brinkman, on May 1, 1989. Though Dakota briefly dabbled in acting, via minor roles in 1997, 2007, and 2016, he has largely led a private life, and from 2019 to 2020, was a lead writer for Nights at the Game Table, a gaming company, per his LinkedIn.

Though little is known about his personal life, Dakota married his wife, Marissa, some time after proposing in December 2016, and in June 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Ripley.

© Getty Images Melissa and Michael in 2011

Michael Boxleitner, 30

Michael was born on October 6, 1995, to Melissa and her second husband Bruce, who she married that year, and divorced in 2011. Michael was born at only 28 weeks and weighed just three pounds, and spent the first days of his life in the NICU. He was named after his mom's on-screen dad on Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon, who passed away in 1991.

Like his brother, Michael has had a slew of minor appearances on the screen, including on an episode of FBI: Most Wanted, in 2022, but keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Melissa and her husband Timothy in 2023

Melissa and Timothy's past marriages

Melissa was married to Bo from 1988 to 1994, and to Bruce from 1995 to 2011. Her publicist confirmed her engagement to Timothy in January 2013, and the couple married the following April.

Timothy has also been married thrice, first to actress and director Radha Delamarter, from 1982 to 1986, with whom he shares a son, Wilson. He was then married to fashion designer Jennifer Merwin, from 1988 to 2007, and the former couple are parents to two kids, Samuel and Daisy.