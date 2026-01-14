Luke Thompson leads Bridgerton cast as they descend on Paris for glamorous premiere – best photos

We're just weeks away from the fourth season of Bridgerton, and on Wednesday, its stars descended onto Paris for its star-studded premiere.

Taking centre stage this season is Luke Thompson, who plays the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony. His love story with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) is a real Cinderella one, with Sophie actually being a maid when she first crosses paths with Benedict.

According to showrunner Jess Brownell, Benedict's normal routine is completely disrupted by the arrival of Sophie. "I think Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for over the years and are deeply invested in his story. It's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine," she told HELLO! and other press at the show's season of love event last year.

WATCH: See the teaser for Bridgerton season 4

Luke led his co-stars out for the premiere, looking dapper in a stylish black suit. Scroll down for all of the best photos…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Luke looked very suave Luke Thompson Luke was looking every inch the eligible bachelor as he stepped out in a stylish black suit for the premiere.





2/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images How gorgeous does Yerin look? Yerin Ha Yerin is a new addition to the cast, and she effortlessly stole the show in her gorgeous turquoise dress, which carried a daring cut-out section.



3/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images The pair shared a giggle Intimate moment Luke and Yerin shared a small moment on the purple carpet as they embraced and smiled at one another. We can't wait to see how their love story plays out!



4/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Florence joined her co-stars Florence Hunt Fans have been watching Florence play the youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth, since the show started airing in 2020. Florence looked marvellous in a tiered white dress.



5/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Will will take centre stage in a future series of the show Will Tilston Will plays the seventh eldest Bridgerton child, Gregory. Even though his love story is far off in the distance, Will still made sure to attend the premiere in a stylish suit.



6/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Three Bridgerton stars united Sibling moment Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, joined two of her on-screen siblings for an amazing photo.

7/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Hannah had major moments last season Hannah Dodd Hannah Dodd stepped into the spotlight as Francesca Bridgerton last season, so we wonder how her story will develop as this season progresses...