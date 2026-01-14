Luke Thompson leads Bridgerton cast as they descend on Paris for glamorous premiere – best photos

Luke Thompson will be taking centre stage for the fourth season of Bridgerton, and he looked dapper as led his co-stars at the Paris premiere

Luke Thompson with his arm around Yerin Ha© Getty Images
We're just weeks away from the fourth season of Bridgerton, and on Wednesday, its stars descended onto Paris for its star-studded premiere.

Taking centre stage this season is Luke Thompson, who plays the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony. His love story with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) is a real Cinderella one, with Sophie actually being a maid when she first crosses paths with Benedict.

According to showrunner Jess Brownell, Benedict's normal routine is completely disrupted by the arrival of Sophie. "I think Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for over the years and are deeply invested in his story. It's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine," she told HELLO! and other press at the show's season of love event last year.

WATCH: See the teaser for Bridgerton season 4

Luke led his co-stars out for the premiere, looking dapper in a stylish black suit. Scroll down for all of the best photos…

Luke Thompson in a black suit© Getty Images

Luke looked very suave

Luke Thompson

Luke was looking every inch the eligible bachelor as he stepped out in a stylish black suit for the premiere.


Yerin Ha in a light-coloured dress© Corbis via Getty Images

How gorgeous does Yerin look?

Yerin Ha

Yerin is a new addition to the cast, and she effortlessly stole the show in her gorgeous turquoise dress, which carried a daring cut-out section.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha smiling and laughing with each other© Corbis via Getty Images

The pair shared a giggle

Intimate moment

Luke and Yerin shared a small moment on the purple carpet as they embraced and smiled at one another. We can't wait to see how their love story plays out!

Florence Hunt in a white dress and black choker© Corbis via Getty Images

Florence joined her co-stars

Florence Hunt

Fans have been watching Florence play the youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth, since the show started airing in 2020. Florence looked marvellous in a tiered white dress.

Will Tilston in a black suit© Corbis via Getty Images

Will will take centre stage in a future series of the show

Will Tilston

Will plays the seventh eldest Bridgerton child, Gregory. Even though his love story is far off in the distance, Will still made sure to attend the premiere in a stylish suit.

Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt and Will Tilston at a premiere© Corbis via Getty Images

Three Bridgerton stars united

Sibling moment

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, joined two of her on-screen siblings for an amazing photo.

Hannah Dodd at a Bridgerton premiere© Corbis via Getty Images

Hannah had major moments last season

Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd stepped into the spotlight as Francesca Bridgerton last season, so we wonder how her story will develop as this season progresses...

Victor Alli in a black suit© Corbis via Getty Images

Victor joined the cast in the third season

Victor Alli

Victor joined the cast of Bridgerton last series, when he wooed Francesca Bridgerton as the Earl of Kilmartin.

