Bridgerton teases 'fairy tale-inspired' romance as new look at season 4 revealed

This is not a drill! The official trailer for Bridgerton Season Four, Part One has finally been released – and we couldn't be more excited for the "fairy tale-inspired" instalment.

The upcoming eight-part series of Netflix's hit period drama returns with more scandal, passion and high-society drama as the focus turns to the second Bridgerton son, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson) and his romance with maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Thankfully, there's not too much longer to wait until the hotly anticipated season arrives on our TV screens, as Part One will be released on Netflix on January 29. Meanwhile, Part Two arrives less than a month later on February 26.

Keep reading for more details about the upcoming season, which leans into the romantic genre's 'forbidden love' trope. But before you do, check out the official trailer below.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 4

The upcoming series, which comes from Shondaland and showrunner Jess Brownell, centres around the Bohemian second son Benedict. Although both of his brothers are happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down – that is, until he meets a masked, enchanting Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Season four centres on Benedict and Sophie

The synopsis continues: "With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung)."

When fate reunites Benedict with Sophie, he is forced to wrestle between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Yerin Ha plays Sophie Beckett

The synopsis concludes: "Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?"

What about the other Bridgerton siblings?

Four of Benedict's siblings are now happily married, including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) to Kate (Simone Ashley), Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), although the latter aren't expected to appear in season four.

Penelope navigates life as a public columnist

While Penelope is facing new challenges as a now-public gossip columnist, viewers can look forward to seeing her and Colin in full husband and wife mode with their baby, while we can also expect more of Anthony and Kate's marital bliss.

What to expect from Benedict and Sophie's love story

According to showrunner Jess, Benedict's normal routine is completely disrupted by the arrival of Sophie.

"I think Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for over the years and are deeply invested in his story. It's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine," she told HELLO! and other press at the show's season of love event earlier this year.

© Instagram Luke Thompson plays Benedict

"And I think the only way we were able to do that is with a character as dynamic as Sophie. She is based on a Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking three steps ahead. She's going to throw Benedict for a loop, and Yerin brings this incredible feistiness, humour, and vulnerability to the role. We're so lucky to have her."

Bridgerton Season 4 will be released on Netflix in two parts: Part 1: January 29 and Part 2: February 26.