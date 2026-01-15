Meet Queen Latifah's longtime partner Eboni Nichols – inside the couple's ultra-private family life with their son

The couple became parents in 2019 when their son, Rebel, was born. Queen Latifah had been open in the past about her desire to become a mother, yet reiterated that she would keep her pregnancy under wraps as long as possible.

"I will probably be six months pregnant before anyone knows about it, and I won't talk about the baby until after it’s born," she told SF Gate in 2008.

She later spoke to People about waiting to be ready before starting a family. "I've always envisioned myself with a big family. I'm a late bloomer," Queen Latifah explained.

"I'm a late bloomer with a lot of things, and you know – nobody's perfect…I think I kind of needed to grow and mature and get everything kind of taken care of with everything before I was able to really deal with it."

She added that becoming a mother was a selfless act of love. "To me, it's the most unselfish thing you could do, to be a parent. It's not about you at all. It's about what you can give to support this child growing into adulthood. And so it doesn't matter if it's a baby or a toddler or a teenager, for that matter."

"As long as they get to feel like they have a mother, they have a home, they have a family and somebody who's there for them."