The Equalizer: How to watch the crime drama starring Queen Latifah

Robyn McCall's quest for justice continues in The Equalizer season three, which began airing in the US this week.

The series, which is a bold reimagining of the classic 1980s series, sees Queen Latifah portray an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Curious about tuning in yourself? Here's how you can watch…

Now in its third season, The Equalizer is only getting bigger and better. Season two saw Robyn's clandestine work as a former CIA operative turned vigilante collide with personal life when her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) both discovered her secret.

Season three kicked off on Sunday 2 October on US network CBS, meaning that those living in the United States can tune in every Sunday at 8/7c for the foreseeable future to catch new episodes.

However, for those who missed the episode when it aired, you can catch up on CBS's official streaming partner, Paramount Plus. If you're not already a Paramount+ customer, you can sign up to the streaming service for $4.99 a month or for $49.99 for a year. The annual subscription allows you'll save 18% off your monthly price. They also currently offer a seven-day free trial which can be cancelled at any time before that first week.

Meanwhile, for those in the UK who are desperate to see the new episodes, the bad news is that you'll have to wait a little while until season three is made available to watch.

As of yet, the new season hasn't been given an official release date in the UK, where it airs on NOW and Sky Witness. It's worth keeping in mind that season one came out six months after its initial release in the US and for the second outing, there was a four month delay. We, therefore, think it is safe to assume The Equalizer season three won't be available to watch in the UK until early 2023.

