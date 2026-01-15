Céline Dion returns to social media with emotional tribute to late husband René Angélil

Céline Dion shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on Wednesday, marking the tenth anniversary of his death. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer took to Instagram to share a snap of a piano with René's photo sitting atop it. The dark lighting of the shot was the perfect contrast to the strip of light over René's pensive face.

"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade…Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch…We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong," Céline wrote in the caption.

"We love you more, every day and every year - Céline, RC, Nelson and Eddy xx." The couple first met in 1980 when she auditioned for him at 12 years old. They went on their first date when she was 19, and went public with their romance six years later.

Céline and René tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Montréal, Canada, in December 1994, and welcomed their eldest son, René-Charles, in January 2001.

Their twin sons, Nelson and Eddie, arrived in October 2010. René had battled cancer several times before he died of the disease in January 2016. The Canadian icon took a two-year hiatus from her career in 1999 to help care for René amid his first battle with throat cancer, and took another break in 2014 when the cancer returned.

He never recovered from the second bout of cancer, and passed away two days before his 74th birthday. René-Charles was about to turn 15 years old, and his twin brothers were just five at the time.

"René Angélil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer," his representative announced in a statement. "The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment."

Céline has been open about her grief, and often pays tribute to her former manager on social media. She shared a touching post on what would've been his 83rd birthday in January 2025. "Today is your birthday, but the date doesn't matter because there isn't a day that we aren't celebrating life with you," she wrote. "You are a part of us every day in the memories we cherish."

"While going through all the years of pictures and videos that consistently keep you alive, we hear your voice, we see your gestures and we adore your spirit. We celebrate you always. Happy Birthday René, Notre Amour."

The 57-year-old has endured her own health battle in recent years, after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. SPS is a progressive neurological disorder that manifests in symptoms like stiffness of the limbs, heightened sensitivity, painful muscle spasms, and difficulty walking.

The illness affects Céline's ability to sing, as it causes uncontrollable muscle spasms in the voice box, which led her to retreat from public life for several years. Céline explained that it was important to be open about her health with her sons, after losing their father at such a young age.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice," she told People. "I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared.' I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."