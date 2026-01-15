Jonah Hill's dramatic weight loss highlighted in eye-opening new on-set photos

Jonah Hill turned heads for a multitude of reasons while filming scenes for his new movie, Cut Off, in LA.

The 42-year-old actor is directing and starring in the flick and looked to be loving getting into character in new photos.

Jonah's extensive weight loss was highlighted in an eye-popping outfit of rhinestone-studded jeans, and a garish SOS sweatshirt.

© Getty Images Jonah in 2014 looks a lot different today

© Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID Jonah was barely recognizable Wearing a wig His once curly, brown locks were replaced with a blonde wig and Jonah added a fetching pair of cat-eye glasses to the mix. He looked incredibly lean in the quirky ensemble for his character who is a rich kid who gets cut off from his parents.

© Getty Images Jonah in Superbad with curly hair Transformation Jonah's real life transformation hasn't happened overnight, as the star has been prioritizing his health and wellbeing for well over a decade.

© Getty Images It has been a long journey Lifestyle change Jonah documented his lifestyle change in the documentary Stutz, in which he shared what inspired him to start his weight loss journey. "The media kept being really brutal about my weight," he confessed. "It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive — like almost anticipating someone saying something mean. "I'd be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of [being] able to grow past negative feelings about myself."

© Getty Images Jonah now oozes confidence Accepting himself Jonah turned vegan and slowly learned to love and accept himself. "It took a long time, honestly until right now, for me to come out as sort of the person, the artist, mind, what I represent, how I feel, how I’d like to be spoken to, how I speak to the world in a way that actually represents who I am as a person as opposed to me trying to be something else that I'm not," he said during a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

© Getty Images Jonah's not afraid of a bold outfit His style It's not just on screen that Jonah has experimented with his style either. He says he enjoys switching up his look away from the cameras now that he has the confidence to do so.

He explained to GQ: "The idea was realizing, whether I was big or small, that I really can define my own personal style. I think that's a dope wave that's happening right now in culture, too.

But for me, that was a big turning point of realizing: 'Okay, be yourself. You don't have to be anything you don't want to be. And if you're really interested in fashion then you should be, don't push that away. Lean into it.'"