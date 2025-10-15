Jonah Hill reveals his biggest transformation yet - see his dramatic weight loss journey over the years

Jonah Hill has spent almost two decades in the public eye, and his transformation over that time has been nothing short of remarkable. From his Superbad days as the loveable, baby-faced comic to Hollywood leading man and acclaimed filmmaker, Jonah's evolution has reflected his changing relationship with self-love and fame. He went viral in 2018 after posting a shirtless photo on social media that showcased his toned physique, accompanied by a poignant caption about body confidence. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," he began.

"This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect." Join HELLO! as we explore Jonah's jaw-dropping transformation over the years.

© Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID Jonah debuted a jaw-dropping transformation on the set of Cut Off

1/ 15 © WireImage 2006 Jonah appeared at the Miami Vice premiere in a casual getup ahead of his breakout role in Superbad a year later. The then 23-year-old still had a baby face before he made his mark as a talented comedic actor.



2/ 15 © NBCUniversal via Getty Images 2007 2007 was the year of Superbad, and the year that everyone stood up and paid attention to Jonah.



3/ 15 © WireImage 2008 Jonah's confidence appeared to grow as he began to soak up Hollywood fame, with the star growing a beard and looking suave in suits.



4/ 15 © WireImage 2009 The Los Angeles native shared in the 2023 documentary Stutz that he grew up resenting the thought of dieting and exercise, before he realized how beneficial they were for his mental health. "When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, 'There's something wrong with how you look,'" he recalled. "But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health. I just wish that was presented to people differently."



5/ 15 © WireImage 2010 Jonah began to prove his dramatic acting chops in 2010 with a role in Cyrus, yet still paid homage to his comedic roots with parts in Get Him to the Greek, How to Train Your Dragon and Megamind.

6/ 15 © NBCUniversal via Getty Images 2011 Oscar nominee looked so different in 2011 after slimming down with the help of a trainer or nutritionist, on the advice of his 21 Jump Street co-star, Channing Tatum. "It was mostly diet," he told ABC. "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff." Jonah also opted to stop drinking beer altogether. "It's so annoying because if I don't drink beer, I get really, really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger," he said.



7/ 15 © FilmMagic 2013 Jonah maintained his slimmer figure for the press tour of The Wolf of Wall Street and continued to make waves in the industry with his talent.



8/ 15 © Getty Images 2014 By 2014, Jonah's appearance had changed again after he went up to 270 pounds.



9/ 15 © AFP via Getty Images 2016 In 2016, Jonah seemed more confident than ever as he began to slim down once again, with the help of his trainer and nutritionist.



10/ 15 © Getty Images 2017 Jonah began to morph into a Hollywood heartthrob in 2017, after making frequent red carpet appearances in tailored suits with sharp grooming.



11/ 15 © Getty Images 2018 2018 was the year of the blonde dye-job, which gave Jonah a cool, surfer aesthetic. He spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about his physique, sharing that he was constantly "under construction" and that "we're all just trying to figure it out".



12/ 15 © Getty Images 2019 Jonah grew more bold with his fashion choices in 2019 and began to experiment with bright colours and eye-catching patterns.



13/ 15 © NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2021 The actor went blonde again in 2021 to complete his surfer dude transformation, and seemed more confident than ever in his appearance.



14/ 15 © Getty Images for DGA 2024 Jonah looked incredibly slim at the Directors Guild of America Awards in February, sporting a perfectly tailored suit and thinner hair.

