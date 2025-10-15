Jonah Hill reveals his biggest transformation yet - see his dramatic weight loss journey over the years

Jonah Hill has spent almost two decades in the public eye, and his transformation over that time has been nothing short of remarkable. From his Superbad days as the loveable, baby-faced comic to Hollywood leading man and acclaimed filmmaker, Jonah's evolution has reflected his changing relationship with self-love and fame. He went viral in 2018 after posting a shirtless photo on social media that showcased his toned physique, accompanied by a poignant caption about body confidence. "I'm 37 andfinally love and accept myself," he began.
"This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect." Join HELLO! as we explore Jonah's jaw-dropping transformation over the years.
2006
Jonah appeared at the Miami Vice premiere in a casual getup ahead of his breakout role in Superbad a year later. The then 23-year-old still had a baby face before he made his mark as a talented comedic actor.
2007
2007 was the year of Superbad, and the year that everyone stood up and paid attention to Jonah.
2008
Jonah's confidence appeared to grow as he began to soak up Hollywood fame, with the star growing a beard and looking suave in suits.
2009
The Los Angeles native shared in the 2023 documentary Stutz that he grew up resenting the thought of dieting and exercise, before he realized how beneficial they were for his mental health. "When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, 'There's something wrong with how you look,'" he recalled. "But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health. I just wish that was presented to people differently."
2010
Jonah began to prove his dramatic acting chops in 2010 with a role in Cyrus, yet still paid homage to his comedic roots with parts in Get Him to the Greek, How to Train Your Dragon and Megamind.
2011
Oscar nominee looked so different in 2011 after slimming down with the help of a trainer or nutritionist, on the advice of his 21 Jump Street co-star, Channing Tatum. "It was mostly diet," he told ABC. "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff." Jonah also opted to stop drinking beer altogether. "It's so annoying because if I don't drink beer, I get really, really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger," he said.
2013
Jonah maintained his slimmer figure for the press tour of The Wolf of Wall Street and continued to make waves in the industry with his talent.
2014
By 2014, Jonah's appearance had changed again after he went up to 270 pounds.
2016
In 2016, Jonah seemed more confident than ever as he began to slim down once again, with the help of his trainer and nutritionist.
2017
Jonah began to morph into a Hollywood heartthrob in 2017, after making frequent red carpet appearances in tailored suits with sharp grooming.
2018
2018 was the year of the blonde dye-job, which gave Jonah a cool, surfer aesthetic. He spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about his physique, sharing that he was constantly "under construction" and that "we're all just trying to figure it out".
2019
Jonah grew more bold with his fashion choices in 2019 and began to experiment with bright colours and eye-catching patterns.
2021
The actor went blonde again in 2021 to complete his surfer dude transformation, and seemed more confident than ever in his appearance.
2024
Jonah looked incredibly slim at the Directors Guild of America Awards in February, sporting a perfectly tailored suit and thinner hair.
2025
Perhaps Jonah's most dramatic transformation has been in 2025, with the 41-year-old deep into filming his upcoming comedy Cut Off. Jonah serves as the director, producer and co-writer of the flick, and stars alongside Kristen Wiig and Bette Midler. In recent photos from the film set, he looked incredible in a housekeeping costume and a blond wig to complete the look.