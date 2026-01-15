This Morning star reveals shock split from 'wonderful' husband of 32 years - but won't be getting a divorce

Caroline Hirons has revealed that she has parted ways with her husband Jim after 32 years. The beauty influencer shared that she had separated with the musician, with whom she shares four children.

In a post to Instagram with her 784,000 followers, Caroline, 55, gave an update on their relationship, which she frequently gave fans insights to over the years. Captioning the video, she wrote: "Yes we are separated.

"No we are not getting divorced in the foreseeable. No that does not mean we will get back together. We will not. No I am not'looking for a man'. No I do not 'hate him.'

"No I will not be going into detail. No I am not changing my name. I've been a Hirons longer than I was a Holmes. It's the name of my family, my kids and my grandkids. My name is Caroline Hirons. The end."

During the two-hour Instagram live itself, Caroline said: "Guys, Jim and I are not together. It's not new news, we haven't really gone to town about it."

She continued: "We had such a wonderful life together, and we're moving forward together. It's a typical divorce; we communicate when we need to. He's the father of my children, and therefore, I'm not going to talk badly about him.

"Obviously, if we still loved each other in that way, we'd still be together. So I wish him the best but I can't tell you what he's like because I don't see the man."

She jokingly added that her now-estranged husband had recently texted her: "We have to talk about things, we have a whole family together."

© Eamonn M. McCormack The beauty influencer (pictured with Jim in 2017) revealed she would be keeping her married name

The post has received more than 6,500 'likes', with many fans wishing her the best. "You're a legend," wrote journalist Bryony Gordon, while Karen Hauer shared a 'love heart' emoji.

Caroline, who first appeared on This Morning in 2019 and recently spoke on Lorraine, is mother to four children - Ben, Daniel, Ava and Max - with Jim. They are also grandparents to granddaughter Ava.

In 2024, the beauty entrepreneur - who runs her own skincare line Skin Rocks and first rose to famous when a blog she started in 2010 soared in popularity - posted a throwback photo of the couple to mark their 30-year wedding anniversary. She wrote: "30 years hitched and counting… do we get a prize?"

Caroline explained that her Instagram live was initially to discuss her newly launched Retinoid3 product. "Honestly this is brilliant marketing for Retinoid 3," added one fan. "'Want to look this good after a separation? Try Retinoid 3!'"