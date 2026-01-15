Helen George steps out in killer mini dress and leather ensemble for London night out

Helen George seldom misses when it comes to her sense of style, and Wednesday night was no exception when she stepped out for an exciting night in the British capital.

Heading to Cique to Soilel at the Royal Albert Hall, the Call the Midwife actress, 41, stepped out in Kensington wearing a fabulously risque ensemble, comprised of a leg-lengthening mini dress and a floor-length deep brown leather coat, which was adorned with fur on the collar and cuffs.

© WireImage Helen looked gorgeous for the night out in London

Showing off her golden sun tan, Helen kept the patent black coat open to show off her fabulous brown dress underneath, which she paired with pointed-toe beige heels.

As for her glam for the evening, Helen wore her platinum tresses down and curled, and her makeup reflected her all-brown look and was comprised of brown eyeliner and mascara, warm bronzer and glossy lips.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Helen headed to the Royal Albert Hall for Cirque Du Soliel

Helen's family Christmas

Helen's evening out comes after she enjoyed a special family Christmas, which she documented with a fabulous photo dump.

Amongst the images was a gorgeous photo of her and her daughters, Lark and Wren, whom she shares with her former partner and fellow Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton. Helen dressed as what appears to be a Christmas fairy, holding her youngest daughter, Lark's hand.

"A magical start to December," Helen wrote, alongside a fairy emoji. Other photos in the update showed Helen with her new boyfriend, Dan Innes.

Last month, Helen broke her silence on her new romance in an interview with the Mail's You Magazine.

Helen has finally opened up about her new love

"It's a very happy relationship," she said. "It's lovely to be with someone outside the industry. I'm not defined by my job, and I’m really interested in meeting the people he works with."

Dan, who is 11 years Helen's senior, is a real estate consultant. While it is yet to be revealed how the couple met, although reports suggest it was on the A-list dating app Raya, the pair have a lot in common with Dan, also being divorced with two children.