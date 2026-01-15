Andrew Garfield undergoes unexpected hair transformation on date night with girlfriend Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield seems to have undergone quite the transformation after being spotted with a new blonde hairstyle on a date night out with his girlfriend. The actor appeared dramatically different with a shaggy blonde look that was a big departure from his classic brunette cut.

In an Instagram photo shared by comedy duo Penn & Teller, taken backstage at a performance, Andrew, 42, wore his new locks beneath a blue baseball cap. Captioning the post, they wrote: “Great to have #andrewgarfield and @monicabarbaro at the show @riovegas over the weekend!”

Penn Jillette and Teller were performing at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Andrew and his actress girlfriend Monica Barbaro, 35, seemed to be in attendance on a date night in the city.

However, it’s not the first time that Andrew has tweaked his usual cut and grown out his locks. In August, he made several public appearances with longer hair - and his variety of recent styles may be due to filming for upcoming projects.

Andrew and Monica were dressed casually for the relaxed outing, and smiled as they posed with the two performers. Andrew wore a brown fleece hoodie, while Monica looked elegant in a cream blouse and hoop earrings.

Andrew's private life

The couple were first linked in February last year, meaning they are likely approaching their one-year anniversary. They have made numerous public appearances together since then - including Glastonbury, Wimbledon and at the Venice Film Festival.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag Andrew has been mixing up his hairstyle in recent months (pictured in August)

Monica received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown. She has also starred in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise.

Andrew, who most recently appeared in After The Hunt in 2025 and We Live In Time in 2024, has had a number of high-profile ex-girlfriends. These include actress Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora.

© GC Images The couple were first linked in February 2025 (pictured in July)

Last summer, Emma made a rare comment about their relationship, which lasted from 2011 to 2015 after they met on the set of The Amazing Spider Man. In an interview with Vogue, she said: “I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there.”

Andrew has also been linked to Amelia Dimoldenberg. However, the Chicken Shop Date host insisted to The Times last April: “We’re friends. I saw him at the Oscars and he’s a great guy, a great person. We’ve got such a great dynamic."