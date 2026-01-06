Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalize divorce in months — inside official settlement over custody, alimony, child support

After almost two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage has come to an official end.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006 after a year of dating, have finalized their divorce just four months after filing, per court records in Tennessee dated Tuesday, January 6, 2026. TMZ was the first to break the news.

News of the pair's separation first broke at the end of August 2025, with reports suggesting they were living separately as early as the summer months. Days later, Nicole, 57, filed for divorce from Keith, also 57, after 19 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Assets, alimony and a financial agreement

Nicole and Keith seemingly agreed on all the details of their divorce long before they reached the point of officially filing, with the months-long wait simply for the judge to sign the documents and make it official.

The couple were married for just under 20 years, tying the knot in 2006 after a year of dating

Reports suggest that in the court documents, it is written: "All properties, trusts, and business assets remain separate," meaning that the pair will retain their individual assets, suggesting a prenuptial agreement was determined prior to filing.

Neither party will be paying any spousal support or alimony to the other as well. While their shared property portfolio is valued as high as $50 million, it is unclear which party will retain which home. They both maintain residences in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and Sydney. They primarily reside in Nashville.

Custody agreements

Nicole and Keith are the parents of daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. While Sunday is now a working model, both are still in school and classified as "dependents" as minors.

Their divorce agreement lists Nicole as the primary parent for the teens, at least when it comes to residential matters. Sunday and Faith will spend 306 days of the year with their mom and 59 days with their dad.

They share daughters Sunday and Faith

However, neither party will pay the other child support, and all matters pertaining to their life, such as healthcare, education and the such, will be decided upon jointly. One clause from the agreement reportedly also suggests that neither parent will speak negatively about the other so as to put on a united front for their daughters.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," the marital dissolution agreement read. "They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Each party will retain their personal assets and not have to pay any spousal or child support

Moving on

While neither party has addressed the split directly, Nicole alluded to a difficult year in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, where she took on the task of answering how she responds to getting older.

"The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, 'Oh, I've been here before. I actually know how to handle this now'," she replied. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."

Nicole will be the primary residential parent, with the kids staying with her for 306 days of the year and with Keith for 59

"You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

