All about Martin Luther King's four children

Yolanda's brother paid tribute to his sister's "unwavering spirit" on her birthday

Dr. King and Coretta welcomed their daughter Yolanda in 1955, who grew up to become a renowned activist.

In an interview with Playboy in 1965, her father recalled his 6-year-old daughter’s desire to visit a segregated amusement park in Atlanta, sharing that it was “the first time that prejudice based upon skin color had been explained to her”.

Yolanda grew up to continue her father’s legacy as a civil rights activist, and also appeared in a slew of poignant films, including Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

Yolanda passed away in 2007, just 16 months after her mother. Her brother Martin paid tribute to his sister on her birthday, writing on Instagram: “I carry her memory with me every day and see her legacy live on in the work for justice and love”.